WATCH: Gracie Teefy teases the lead single for Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated album with a cryptic phone call

Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie Teefy, added to the excitement by hinting at Selena's upcoming album and single release. Teefy did so by teasing a voice message from a voice call that hinted at the release.

The hint has ignited a wave of speculation among Selena's fans, as they eagerly anticipate the possibility of a thrilling new project on the way. The news came to light through an anonymous website that appeared online with the title Single Soon. What caught everyone's attention was the inclusion of big music platforms like YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify in the website's name.

Fans quickly put two and two together, guessing that Gracie Teefy teases the lead new single and album of Selena Gomez.

The news is now rumored and reportedly contains hidden clues about what's coming next from Selena. Needless to say, the excitement about the hints is only increasing among fans who are trying to piece together a puzzle on their own. However, there has been no official announcement as of writing this article.

"Selena's NEW SONG OMG": Selena Gomez fans are sharing their reaction and excitement for the upcoming new single

Fans are going crazy on Twitter about rumors of Selena's new single. They're sharing viral voice messages and eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the song. Excitement is in the air as everyone can't wait to hear what Selena has in store for them.

While some expressed excitement about the new album and single, others said that they missed Gomez's songs and were eagerly awaiting the release.

The speculations are rumored and surfacing on the internet and now it remains to be seen when Selena will release her new single and album.

Selena Gomez is an American singer-songwriter with two Grammy nominations to her name

Selena Gomez is a talented performer who has made a mark in both acting and music. Born in 1992 in Texas, Selena began as a child star in series like Barney and Friends before gaining fame through Disney. She became very popular for her role in The Wizards of Waverly Place.

She ventured into music by recording songs for her TV projects and forming her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene. The band released three successfulpop albums between 2009 and 2011.

She continued acting in movies and released her first solo album, Stars Dance, which reached number one. Albums like Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain, and When the Sun Goes Down showcased her pop style.

After going solo, Selena's music career continued to thrive with hits like Stars Dance and Revival. She explored different styles by collaborating with artists like Marshmello and Kygo.

In 2019, she achieved her first number-one hit with Lose You to Love Me, a personal and emotional song that touched on her own experiences. Two years later, in 2021, she explored Latin pop with the Revelación EP.

Apart from this, Selena starred in various projects like the TV show Only Murders in the Building and the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The latter gave insights into her struggles with fame and health issues.

After more successful albums like Revival, she faced personal challenges but made a comeback with hits like Good for You and Wolves. She opened up about her health struggles, including undergoing a kidney transplant. Selena's openness and growth are reflected in her music, as seen in the album Rare.

Selena's journey also included a Spanish-language EP, Revelación, and she continued to shine in her acting and documentary work. Her story reveals not only her achievements but also her resilience in the face of challenges.