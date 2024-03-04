WATCH: Jewish man accuses Ali Dawah of inciting mob at London's Speaker's Corner after being spat on and physically assaulted

A Jewish man has accused Islamic preacher Ali Dawah of inciting violence against him at London's Speaker's Corner. The video, which was uploaded on March 3, showed the Jewish man recounting his experience of being spat on and assaulted by a mob forming around him.

Ali Dawah is a content creator and a YouTuber famous for preaching about Islam in a bid to inspire the youth. He has also been the centre of controversy many times, including promoting the conspiracy theory that the Hindu nationalist party Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was heavily involved in the Leicester communal tension in 2022.

A video of Ali Dawah accosting a Jewish man and inciting mob violence went viral on social media

On March 3, a one-minute video of a Jewish man talking about his experience at London's Speakers' Corner, where he was accosted by a pro-Palestine crowd led by Ali Dawah, was posted by @SasanRebels on X. The video has garnered almost 100K views at the time of writing this article.

The video starts with people pushing around the man, who was Joseph Cohen, the founder of the Israel Advocacy Movement while chanting "Free, free Palestine." Talking about his experience, Cohen said:

"Yesterday, I was attacked by a mob of antisemites. They spat on me, kicked me, pushed me and tried to beat me with sticks. The violence was instigated by Ali Dawah, who incited the mob to attack."

As the video progresses, Dawah could be seen being very aggressive towards Cohen, getting in his face, calling him a "Zionist scum" and saying "This ain't Israel" as Cohen tried to push a banner away from his face. As the video draws to an end, Cohen can be seen saying:

"This is why we need a country. All they're proving is why we need a country. Imagine living...imagine living under these people."

Ali Dawah's former controversies explored

According to OpIndia, this is not the first time Ali Dawah has found himself embroiled in controversy. On October 3, 2023, a video of Dawah advocating for the execution of apostates in Islamic lands went viral on social media. The clip was taken from a 2020 video that Dawah had posted on YouTube.

His comments were in response to apostate Ridvan Aydemir, founder of the YouTube channel The Apostate Prophet. In the clip that circulated on social media, Dawah could be heard saying:

“Yeah there’s a reason why there’s a capital punishment because people like you, little weaklings, who leave their religion and cause corruption in the land by spreading it. The capital punishment and Islamic law will be applied to you. We have no doubt and we are proud of that.”

His other controversy included him spearheading the conspiracy theory that the RSS workers came in hoards to incite the Leicester unrest between the British Hindus and British Muslims in 2022. He also accused travel agency owner Yatin Bhimani, an Indian, of ferrying RSS workers on his bus to Leicester.

Ali Dawah's behavior towards Joseph Cohen comes at a time of ever-growing tension between the Muslim and Jewish communities in the UK due to the Israel-Gaza conflict that began on October 7, 2023.