Why are Josh Giddey and his agent embroiled in controversy?

Along with Josh Giddey finding himself in the middle of a scandal, his agent is in some hot water as well. Both are doing everything they can to salvage their careers amid two separate controversies.

Over the last week, Josh Giddey has been one of the biggest topics in the NBA. It all began when pictures and videos were posted of him with an alleged underage girl. Since the posts went viral, the NBA has decided to launch their own investigation to gather more information on the situation.

Despite being investigated by the league, the OKC Thunder have made the decision to keep Giddey in the lineup. His first game since the scandal broke was last weekend against the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, he has appeared in two more matchups. In his most recent outing, he posted 14 points and eight rebounds in a win over the LA Lakers.

According to recent developments, the investigation on Giddey has hit a major roadblock. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the alleged underage girl and her family are not cooperating with authorities.

Josh Giddey's agent caught up in controversy

News emerged on Thursday that he had been fired, but it had nothing to do with what's going on with his client. Instead, the decision was made due to some of his recent social media activity.

Per the New York Post, Daniel Moldovan was let go by his agency for a rant he made online. He spoke out against a BLM post that was made in support of the people in Palistine amid the war going on in the Middle East.

“Octagon became aware that Daniel Moldovan made divisive, disparaging and corrosive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for,” the agency said in a statement.

Things continue to pile on for Giddey as he finds himself on the wrong side of an investigation.

Along with that potentially derailing his NBA career, he also needs new representation now. Signing a new agent at this time might prove to be a tricky task given everything circling around him at the moment.

Giddey's losses stem farther than just his agent over the week. This drama has impacted his earning potential as well. Last week, news broke that he could lose a sponsorship deal worth up to $40 million.