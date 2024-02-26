WATCH: Videos of pro-Palestine protests at Tower Bridge go viral at London's famous landmark briefly shuts down

Videos capturing the intensity of pro-Palestine protests at Tower Bridge, London, have rapidly spread across X, amplifying the voices of demonstrators and drawing global attention to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

On February 24, 2024, the pro-Palestine group activist protested on Tower Bridge in London with a demand for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas-Palestine, as reported by The Sun.

As per the City of London Police, the bridge remained closed for 45 minutes as the protest started at 05:40 pm GMT. The traffic was still, and the publication noted that buses were redirected to different routes.

The Palestine–Israel conflict first began in 1948. However, the recent war between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups started on October 7, 2023, as seen on BBC.

Pro-Palestine protests: Tower Bridge closure captured in viral videos

In the heart of London, Tower Bridge transformed into a focal point for activism as impassioned protesters voiced their support for the Palestinian cause.

According to The Sun, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, protestors with banners unfurled and chanted, echoing "Free Palestine, Free Palestine" and demanding a ceasefire to end the war in Palestine.

The publication noted that the City of London Police confirmed the protest started at 05:40 pm GMT, and the traffic was at a standstill that night. Also, buses were redirected to the routes crossing over the river.

However, at 05:41 pm GMT, the police tweeted that the bridge was closed:

"Tower Bridge is currently closed due to protest activity. Officers are in attendance at the scene."

Expand Tweet

Later, at 06:46 pm GMT, the police reopened the bridge and tweeted:

"Tower Bridge has now reopened. Thank you for your patience."

Expand Tweet

The Sun reports that a police spokesperson confirmed the Tower Bridge was closed for approximately 45 minutes. However, he ensured that it was unlikely that the bridge would ever be closed again. The spokesperson also noted that all protestors were cleared from the bridge. However, no injuries or arrests have been reported.

The viral footage, shared widely on X, with banners and cars convoys covered with Palestinian flags and protestors shouting "Save Gaza ceasefire now" and "Free Palestine," captured the raw emotion of the pro-Palestinian groups, as it can be seen.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen in BBC, the director-general of the UN's World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described Gaza as a "death zone" with more than 29,000 people dead, many injured, many missing, and most of the territory destroyed.

Britain took control of Palestine during World War I after the Ottoman Empire was defeated. However, the land was inhabited by the Jewish minority and Arab majority, as per BBC.

WW1 tanks in Trafalgar Square, London, to mark their centenary (Image via Getty)

The significant tensions started when the international community gave the UK the task of establishing a national home for Jewish people in Palestine.

However, in 1948, the UK government withdrew from its task, and Jewish leaders came forward to create the State of Israel. Therefore, the war between Israel and Palestine started in 1948 and is continued, as seen in the publication.