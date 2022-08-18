WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell aka ‘Doomsday Cult’ mom smiles in court as lawyers seek changes in charges

In an Idaho district court on Tuesday, August 16, "Doomsday Cult" mother Lori Vallow Daybell flashed a wide smile as her counsel asked the judge to remand the case to the grand jury due to the "confusing" charges.

Reportedly, Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell, 52, are accused of killing two of her children, Joshua "jj" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, and taking their social security payments in 2019.

Reportedly, Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell, 52, are accused of killing two of her children, Joshua "jj" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, and taking their social security payments in 2019.

During the hearing session, Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, was all smiles when her attorneys stated that all they wanted was a fair trial.

Attorney John Thomas said during Tuesday's hearing:

"I have an issue with the state saying, ‘Hey, we can lump all these things into one conspiracy charge', and as long as they find one of these conspiracies, then the conspiracy is met...it just jumbles it up. It doesn't make a lot of sense that way."

Based on reports, one of the conspiracy charges was brought because the pair allegedly intended to murder their daughter and steal the social security benefits the girl was receiving as a result of her father's passing. A similar conspiracy claim from the opposite side pertains to the passing of her son.

Thomas believed that it's not fair for the jury to decide whether Vallow Daybell is guilty or not of both conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit theft in the same case. He believes that the two offenses ought to be separated.







He said:

“The conspiracy to commit murder and the conspiracy to commit grand theft are two separate conspiracies. We believe it would be confusing to a jury to be able to figure out what elements were met, when the elements were met and to what extent the elements were met.”

However, officials announced in late May 2021, the couple was charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder conspiracy, grand theft by deception, and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of their children.

Vallow and her husband didn't report their missing kids in 2019







Reportedly, the prosecution said that the charges were completely clear.

Prosecutor Rob Wood said at the hearing:

"One was to murder Tylee Ryan and to steal the social security money that was allotted to her, and one was to kill JJ Vallow and steal and collect the social security funds that were allotted to him. We believe the jury will find that there was this agreement, that they agreed to commit these two crimes."

Vallow's children went missing in 2019. She and her husband allegedly never reported them missing and refused to cooperate with investigators in their inquiry when extended family members said the kids hadn't been seen in months.

Reportedly, the couple escaped to Hawaii, where they were apprehended in relation to the disappearance of the kids.

Subsequently, the burnt remains of both children were discovered in a temporary burial close to Vallow's rural Idaho house.

