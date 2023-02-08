WATCH: New footage shows double amputee Anthony Lowe attacking man with knife before being shot by police

In a press conference on Monday, February 6, 2023, Huntington Park police released surveillance footage of the fatal police shooting of a stabbing suspect, identified as Anthony Lowe. The video shows the police officer who shot and killed the wheelchair-bound double amputee.

On January 26, 2023, officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue around 3:40 p.m. They then reportedly apprehended Lowe, armed with a butcher knife, in the 1900 block of Slauson after speaking with a victim.

In surveillance footage released by authorities, wheelchair-bound Anthony Lowe can be seen stabbing a passerby. In another video, responding officers can be seen knocking Lowe out of his wheelchair and walking behind him as he walks away. However, they eventually shot Lowe to death as he turned towards them and wielded the knife in a menacing manner.

Trigger warning: The following video might contain disturbing content. The viewer's discretion is advised.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Huntington Park, California police officers shoot dead Anthony Lowe Jr, a double amputee man who tried to run away from them on the stumps of his legs. The cops said they were afraid Lowe would throw the knife he had at them. Huntington Park, California police officers shoot dead Anthony Lowe Jr, a double amputee man who tried to run away from them on the stumps of his legs. The cops said they were afraid Lowe would throw the knife he had at them. https://t.co/y4FjqED4Hy

In a statement, police described the scene and said:

"The suspect dismounted his wheelchair, ran to the victim without provocation, and stabbed him in the side of the chest with a 12-inch butcher knife. The suspect then ran back to the wheelchair and fled the scene in the wheelchair...[he] threatened to advance or throw the knife."

Regarding the release of the videos, Huntington Park Police Department Chief Cosme Lozano said that it was for the sake of transparency. Lozano expressed his condolences to Lowe’s family but refused to answer the questions aimed at him at the press conference.

Rafael Shimunov @rafaelshimunov Police in California's Huntington Park say they were fearful for their lives, killing Anthony Lowe Jr with 8 bullets.



Lowe was a double amputee fleeing away from them, without his wheelchair.



He lost both his legs after a previous attack by Texas cops.



He was 36. A father of 2 Police in California's Huntington Park say they were fearful for their lives, killing Anthony Lowe Jr with 8 bullets.Lowe was a double amputee fleeing away from them, without his wheelchair.He lost both his legs after a previous attack by Texas cops.He was 36. A father of 2 https://t.co/EjyvAWJrWA

Family members claim that Anthony Lowe was going through a mental crisis

According to a police statement, Anthony Lowe, 36, was shot about ten times in the upper body. The double amputee was reportedly stabbing passers-by with a 12-inch butcher knife before he was fatally shot by officers from the Huntington Park Police Department.

According to police, Lowe attacked a man and stabbed him in the chest, resulting in a collapsed lung and internal bleeding. A 911 call recording, which was also released on Monday along with surveillance videos, captured the victim saying that a Black man in a wheelchair "with no feet" had stabbed him "in the heart."

Sam Levin @SamTLevin Anthony Lowe was a father of 2 and one of 8 siblings in a tight-knit family. He'd been struggling after he had both legs amputated but was due to get prosthetics this month.



Tatiana: “You could be having the worst day, but as soon as you come across him, he’d brighten your day" Anthony Lowe was a father of 2 and one of 8 siblings in a tight-knit family. He'd been struggling after he had both legs amputated but was due to get prosthetics this month. Tatiana: “You could be having the worst day, but as soon as you come across him, he’d brighten your day" https://t.co/1fQ9AB2Jhy

A spokesperson for Anthony Lowe's family said that the 36-year-old man had undergone a double leg amputation and was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time of the fatal shooting. Lowe's mother, Dorothy Lowe, spoke to media outlets at a conference held by the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police and the family of Anthony Lowe and said:

"They murdered my son, in a wheelchair with no legs. They do need to do something about it."

At the same event, Lowe's cousin Ellakenyada Gorum said:

"He was loved. And it's sad how these police are getting away with killing our African American people. Just getting away with it. He was in a wheelchair. What more could he do? What more could he do?"

Lowe's family firmly believes that he could not have been a threat because he was in a wheelchair. They have also demanded more answers from the Huntington Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which are assisting in the investigation.

AJ+ @ajplus



Police shot



"How cold-hearted could they be?" A CA family is demanding justice after Huntington Park police shot and killed a Black man, both of whose legs were amputated.Police shot #AnthonyLowe , 36, as he was out of his wheelchair, moving away from them. They claim he posed a threat."How cold-hearted could they be?" A CA family is demanding justice after Huntington Park police shot and killed a Black man, both of whose legs were amputated.Police shot #AnthonyLowe, 36, as he was out of his wheelchair, moving away from them. They claim he posed a threat."How cold-hearted could they be?" https://t.co/L8xC3molob

Ellakenyada Gorum claimed that the responding officers were not in danger and said:

"You guys knew your lives wasn't in danger. He's running on his limbs how cold-hearted could they be?"

Activists and Lowe's entire family are demanding justice following the shooting.

