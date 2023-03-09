WATCH: New video shows Georgia dad Nathan Millard with mystery man moments before going missing

Nathan Millard, a 42-year-old man from Georgia, was found dead in Louisiana on Monday, March 6, 2023, two weeks after he was reported missing from the downtown area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In the wake of the tragic incident, a new video featuring the Georgia father-of-five showed him walking with a mystery man in the hours leading up to his disappearance on February 22, 2022.

Millard vanished during a work trip shortly after returning to a Marriott hotel in Baton Rouge after he was refused service at Happy’s Irish Pub for imbibing too much alcohol at the scene.

The video showed Nathan Millard walking along Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge near or after midnight after leaving the pub with an unidentified man in a white hat, blue shirt, and jeans. As they walked in the direction of Milard's hotel, the man kept falling over, appearing to be unsteady on his feet.

Police have not yet released any information about the identity of the man seen with Millard on the day of his disappearance.

Nathan Millard's body found three miles from the Marriot Hotel

Authorities said that Nathan Millard’s body was wrapped in a rug in an empty lot three miles from the Marriott Hotel. As per the authorities, Millard was last seen alive at the hotel at around 4:30 am on February 22 before he vanished from the premises.

Millard's disappearance was reported to the authorities. His client called the police on Tuesday morning to check on Millard after growing worried when he failed to show up for their meeting and reply to messages.

MearaOnTheWall @CremeDeLaCrime8

-The vacant lot where Nathan was found is a 7 min drive from Happy’s Irish pub where he was last seen.

-Baton Rouge police have apparently shown Millard's wife video footage of someone using… -Police reportedly found Nathan Millard’s body wrapped in a carpet in a vacant lot.-The vacant lot where Nathan was found is a 7 min drive from Happy’s Irish pub where he was last seen.-Baton Rouge police have apparently shown Millard's wife video footage of someone using… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… -Police reportedly found Nathan Millard’s body wrapped in a carpet in a vacant lot.-The vacant lot where Nathan was found is a 7 min drive from Happy’s Irish pub where he was last seen. -Baton Rouge police have apparently shown Millard's wife video footage of someone using… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iDmBB7ot2j

On the day of his disappearance, Millard, who worked for a construction company, visited Baton Rouge for a potential business opportunity before catching a Louisiana State University basketball game. Millard later visited the Irish pub with a client, leaving at 11:30 pm. The father of five was last seen by a Greyhound bus security guard at about 12:30 am, who reportedly offered him help, which was politely declined by the victim.

Baton Rouge Cpt. Kevin Heinz said that during the encounter with the guard, Millard didn’t appear to be in any danger and added:

“He didn’t appear to be in distress. She just felt as though he was out of place. He declined that offer and he left there under his own accord.”

While authorities have stated that they do not believe foul play was involved in Millard's death, they are still investigating the circumstances that led to his passing.

Nathan Millard’s distraught wife said she last spoke to her husband during a basketball game. Millard had three children from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.

Poll : 0 votes