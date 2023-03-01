What happened to Nathan Millard? Family "praying for a miracle" as Georgia man goes missing in Baton Rouge

Georgia husband and father, Nathan Millard, disappeared last week after he went on a work trip to Louisiana and never returned.

While speaking to WXIA-TV, the 42-year-old's wife, Amber, shared that Nathan traveled to Baton Rouge on February 22. The outlet reported that he met a client there and was supposed to visit a job site the next day.

He was found missing the next morning, when he failed to turn up at the job site to meet the client. Reports stated that Nathan was last seen walking back to his hotel on the night of February 22. His wife of nine years also told a news outlet that after the hotel workers did a check on his room, they discovered that it was all made up, as if nobody had slept there.

"He never made it back to his hotel and it's just an open investigation, for a missing person. I'm praying for a miracle, that he makes it home safely to us."

Baton Rouge Police Department states that Millard was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a green cap.

Amber calls Nathan Millard's disappearance a "nightmare"

Nathan and Amber are parents to a seven-year-old daughter. The former also has two sons from his previous marriage and shares two step-teenage boys with the latter.

People News also reported that Nathan's wife said that she FaceTimed with him without knowing that it would be their last call.

As per news outlet WAFB, in his last message to his wife, Nathan said that he was working with a client on a Baton Rouge property and the two were supposed to attend a basketball game before going to a bar later that night.

Rose @901Lulu Nathan Millard is still missing after a business trip on February 22 to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There has been unauthorized activity on his bank account. An unknown male was seen using his debit card. His wife and children are asking for answers. #missing #missing person Nathan Millard is still missing after a business trip on February 22 to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There has been unauthorized activity on his bank account. An unknown male was seen using his debit card. His wife and children are asking for answers. #missing #missingperson https://t.co/4ecWEydkzS

On February 22, at around 11:30 pm, Nathan left the bar to return to his room at Courtyard Marriott, which was only a block away, the client told the outlet. Amber stated that the client stayed back to clear the tab.

After he failed to turn up for the meeting the next morning, the client informed the police and asked the hotel to check his room. The staff subsequently reported that Nathan Millard's room had all his belongings and was still made, implying that noone had slept there the night before.

No other details related to the case have been made public yet, but Amber said the police have found some clues related to Millard's debit card transactions, which was used twice on February 23. Furthermore, a CCTV camera footage also reportedly revealed an unidentified man using the card.

Nathan's phone was also located a few blocks from his hotel.

In a statement, Amber stated that Nathan Millard's disappearance has left her "heartbroken."

"It's a nightmare that I want to wake up from. This is my worst nightmare. My mind has been going nonstop, but I can't let my mind torture me. He's a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home."

Anyone with information related to Millard's disappearance is encouraged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

