Watch: Newly released video shows 13-year-old Florida boy Derek Rosa talking to mom moments before stabbing her to death

Newly released doorbell camera footage related to the incident that took place in their Hialeah apartment on October 12, 2023, has unveiled the moments leading up to the demise of 39-year-old Irina Garcia at the hands of her 13-year-old son, Derek Rosa.

The footage released on February 8 by authorities captures Derek Rosa conversing with his mother just hours before he calls the police to report the brutal stabbing.

The disturbing footage, obtained by NBC6, shows the interaction between Derek Rosa and Irina Garcia on October 12. The 13-year-old can be seen in the footage speaking with his mother in their Hialeah apartment at the Amelia Oaks complex.

Derek Rosa was scheduled for a court appearance on Friday, February 9, facing charges for the murder of his mother. However, the status hearing was canceled and rescheduled for February 15. The 13-year-old is accused of stabbing Irina Garcia 46 times as she slept next to his 14-day-old half-sister.

Doorbell camera footage shows Derek Rosa talking to his mother moments before stabbing her

The doorbell camera video shows 13-year-old Derek Rosa and his mother, Irina Garcia, in their Hialeah apartment. The footage captures Rosa opening the apartment door as Garcia sits in a chair nearby, cradling her newborn baby. In an exchange in Spanish, Garcia instructs her son not to run. He then asks her why she always tells him not to run.

Shortly after, Rosa re-enters the apartment. Police reports indicate that the teen would fatally stab his mother. The stabbing occurred with his newborn sister just inches away in her crib. She was unharmed.

Following this, Rosa called 911, as reported by Crime Online. He informed detectives how he woke up, retrieved a kitchen knife, and repeatedly stabbed his mother. The 13-year-old asks, “I see officers, do I leave?”

The dispatcher replies, “No, do not leave,” as the door closes and police lights flash in the distance. Another video clip reported by WTVJ shows Rosa opening a door as police lights reveal the background. Officers are seen walking up to his apartment.

After the stabbing, he reached out to an online friend. He had sent three photos, including two of his mother and a selfie. Prosecutors previously released the selfie, depicting Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hands.

Two additional photos captured from a nearby baby monitor show the heartbreaking scenes: one of Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and another of Rosa standing over her on the night of the killing. A final photo exposes a pink-handled kitchen knife with blood on it, as reported by Crime Online.

When the officers arrived, they discovered Garcia lifeless in her bedroom next to a crib.

Hearing canceled for Derek Rosa as Legal Team reviews monitoring logs

In an exclusive interview with NBC6, Derek Rosa's attorney, Dayliset Rielo, revealed that the recent cancellation of the court hearing was due to the provision of Rosa's December activity logs by MetroWest, the Miami-Dade jail. It is where he is currently held in the juvenile wing within the adult facility.

Rosa's activities are monitored every 10 minutes. Defense attorneys intend to scrutinize these logs for proper schooling and medical assistance. This monthly review is an ongoing process.

The surprise cancellation of the hearing disappointed the numerous supporters who had traveled from as far as Chicago, as reported by NBC Miami.

Ariana, a mother from Chicago, expressed her perspective outside the Miami-Dade Justice building, stating:

"Many kids can be manipulated, and I believe he was manipulated. That's why I'm here — to protest and voice my opinion, as we're all here to do. I believe he's innocent."

Ariana had the intention of meeting the defendant's family, catching a glimpse of Rosa, and attending the hearing, as reported by NBC Miami.

Rosa faces a first-degree murder charge for confessing to the killing of his mother, as heard in both a 911 call and a police interview, both made public. The trial is currently scheduled for February, pending the handover of remaining evidence by prosecutors, as noted by Rielo.

The motive behind Irina Garcia's murder remains undisclosed. Rosa's upcoming court hearing is on February 15, as per reports by Crime Online.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE