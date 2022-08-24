WATCH: Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video goes viral hours after he pleads guilty

On Tuesday, California authorities released a video of 82-year-old businessman Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, being arrested by officers for allegedly drunk driving and a related car crash in Napa County. On August 22, he pled guilty to charges related to the same incident.

In the video, which was taken after the crash on May 28, Paul Pelosi can be seen at the site of the roadside crash, telling officers that he had had champagne and white wine before taking the wheel of the car. Another driver was injured in the incident. The arrest documents also stated that Pelosi had another passenger in his car, though their identity was not released.

According to the New York Post, a DUI test revealed that Pelosi had a blood alcohol level of 0.82% at the time of the crash. Many netizens commented that he seemed visibly intoxicated as he mumbled his answers to the officers.

Paul Pelosi sustained injuries due to the car crash

As per the Washington Post, Paul Pelosi was formally charged with misdemeanor DUI causing injury. He pled guilty to the charges on August 22, after which he was sentenced to 5 days in jail and a fine of $6800. The court also required him to complete a DUI program. Additionally, he will be on probation for three years.

In the video, officers can be seen commenting on how Pelosi appears to be drunk.

They said:

“(We have) observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication."

The officer continued:

"(He is) unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Another officer said:

"He's constantly grabbing onto the patrol car just to keep his balance."

Paul Pelosi then proceeded to tell the officers what alcoholic beverages he had consumed that night.

He said:

"(I had a) glass of champagne before dinner."

When pushed further by the officers, he continued:

"(I also had) a glass of white."

When asked for an ID in the video, Pelosi gave officers an identification card from the "11-99 Foundation". Fox reported that the organization is a charity group that supports police officers and their families.

It was later revealed that Pelosi also sustained injuries from the crash, as officers observed severe bruising on his hands and arms. As per the arrest documents, he told officers he had a headache and could not lift one arm.

According to the New York Times, this is not the first car accident Pelosi was involved in. In 1957, when the businessman was 17, he was involved in a car accident that led to the death of his older brother. He was acquitted that same year on misdemeanor manslaughter charges.

Edited by Sayati Das