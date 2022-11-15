WATCH: Scientists cut open 18-foot Burmese python to find 5-foot alligator in Florida

An entire alligator has been found inside an enormous Burmese python, with a video of the serpent being cut open by scientists going viral on the internet.

The video was posted by Florida-based geoscientist Rosie Moore on Instagram where it amassed over 390,000 views. Moore reported that the video was taken several months ago, but was recently posted online.

Intact alligator found inside massive Burmese python

Workers in the Everglades National Park, Florida, found an 18-foot-long python and euthanized it on the spot. During a necropsy at the research lab, scientists found a fully intact alligator in the serpent's belly.

Rosie Moore posted a video of scientists placing the reptile on the floor. Wearing gloves, they examine the bulge in the snake's belly before slicing it open. Scientists are then seen sliding the alligator out of the snake's body. It was around five-feet long.

Moore commented on the composition of the alligator, stating that apart from the epidermal decomposition, it was nearly intact. The 26-year-old Master Free diver also mentioned that its decomposing body provided a horrendous smell. She said:

"The alligator was fully intact. Just slight decay on the outer dermal layer. The osteoderms (the bony deposits on the skin) were completely intact! The size of the gator and the slight decomposition made for an especially horrendous scent."

Moore continued to explain that due to the combination of South Florida's subtropical environment and the python's long life span, these snakes have "successfully invaded ecologically sensitive areas" such as the Everglades National Park, thereby posing a risk to other animals.

Florida has seen a rise in python invasions

The massive serpents have become invasive in the state of Florida after they were brought in as pets and then abandoned in the wild by their owners. It is required by law to euthanize them once found, according to the state.

Since 2000, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, more than 17,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the state as they prove to be destructive to other species native to the land. More than 230 have been removed from the Everglades National park this year alone.

The South Florida Wetlands Preserve holds an annual competition that aims to eliminate the invasive species. The competition is titled "Florida Python Challenge" and this year's 10-day competition saw more than 1000 hunters from 32 states and from as far away as Canada and Latvia coming in to participate. Together, 231 snakes were captured.

The $10,000 cash prize for removing the highest number of serpents went to Matthew Concepcion for 28 captures. Meanwhile, the longest specimen at 11 feet was caught by Dustin Crum, garnering him $1,500.

