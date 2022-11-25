WATCH: Surveillance video shows stranger beating 12-year-old Brooklyn boy with crutch in random attack

In a random attack last week, a stranger targeted a young schoolboy on the streets of Brooklyn and hit him twice in the head with a crutch. On Wednesday, police released surveillance footage of the incident in hopes of apprehending the attacker.

The suspect has been described by police officers as a dark-complexioned male of medium build with a beard. He can be seen running with a crutch in his hand and then swinging it at a 12-year-old boy who was going to school in Brooklyn.

He hits the boy twice, and when he swings for the third time, he misses as the boy runs away. The suspect does not chase after him, and instead looks around and walks away, still clutching the crutch.

The unhinged man attacked the young boy near the corner of St. Paul’s Place and St. Paul’s Court in Prospect Park on November 17. According to officials, the man picked up his assault weapon from the ground, possibly from a pile of trash, and then rushed to attack the victim who was heading towards Church Avenue B and Q train station.

The unsuspecting boy suffered minor head injuries from the attack and was taken to a local hospital. He is now in stable condition.

Brooklyn attacker identified and arrested by the NYPD

Last week, a young boy was hit by a single crutch in an unprovoked street attack in Brooklyn on Thursday morning. The boy, who was on his way to school, sustained minor head injuries. A week later, police arrested him in front of an unspecified high school after receiving reports of a "disorderly male."

The unhinged assailant was identified by the New York Police Department as 28-year-old Jamal McIlwain. During his arrest following a 911 call, Mcllwain allegedly spat on a responding police officer. Officers connected him to the November 17 attack at St. Paul’s Place after his arrest.

According to law enforcement officers, Jamal Mcllwain has been charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and menacing. On Wednesday, the unidentified victim of the Brooklyn attack told WPIX:

"It’s weird how he ran across the street just to hit me. When he hit me, it took me a few seconds to process what was going on. I tried to block it with this arm and ran."

When asked about the injuries he sustained in the sudden attack, the boy said that he was recovering well.

"I’m feeling better than a few days ago when I got hit. The eye used to be swollen very much. I didn’t do anything to him, so how come he has a grudge against me?"

New Yorkers told CBS that such attacks do not faze them anymore as they keep hearing about random attacks taking place in the city.

