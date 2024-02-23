WATCH: Video of Beau Lamarre tasering suspect surfaces after NSW police officer is charged with murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

New South Wales police officer Beau Lamarre, who was charged with the murders of Jesse Baird and his boyfriend, Luke Davies, turned himself in for questioning on February 23. The police are yet to discover the bodies of the two victims, who were believed to have been murdered inside Baird's Paddington house in the Sydney suburb on February 19.

In the wake of Beau Lamarre's involvement in the murders, a video of him tasering a suspect has resurfaced on the internet. The incident, which took place in June 2020, made headlines as Lamarre was cleared of any wrongdoing in an internal police investigation.

28-year-old Beau Lamarre was previously a celebrity blogger who has often posed with A-listers including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Harry Styles. He also ran a celebrity website called The Australian Reporter, which was deregistered in 2016.

Video of Beau Lamarre tasering a suspect in 2020 resurfaces on social media

As news of Beau Lamarre being charged with the murders of couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies became public knowledge, social media unearthed a 2020 video of the NSW police officer repeatedly tasering a suspect in Paddington. The video, posted on X by @SerkanTheWriter on February 23, has garnered over 52K views as of the time of writing this article.

According to NZ Breaking, Lamarre pursued 31-year-old suspect Kris Bradshaw from Taylor Square in Darlinghurst to Rose Garden, where he cornered the suspect. In the video, Lamarre could be heard saying:

“Now get on the ground. Five seconds, now lie down on the floor. Lie on the floor, hands down. If you move, I’ll shoot you."

Beau Lamarre swapped his gun for a yellow taser, which he fired at Bradshaw. In the video, the alleged suspect can be seen groaning in pain and shouting:

“F*ck, f*ck man, what are you doing, what are you doing? What you doing man. I can’t breathe properly."

Police charged Bradshaw with intimidation, resisting arrest, theft, and trespassing, and Lamarre was called as a witness when the case went to trial in 2021. He told the court that he first stopped Bradshaw because he believed there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Magistrate Michael Barko, who presided over the trial, told Lamarre to stick to giving "yes" and "no" answers when the police officer tried to defend himself when questioned why he tasered Bradshaw.

Despite Barko claiming that "it will be difficult for the prosecution to prove resistance if you are trying to protect yourself from electricity," he convicted Bradshaw of resisting arrest and intimidation. An internal investigation held for Lamarre cleared him of any wrongdoing, and he continued his duties as usual.

Beau Lamarre and victim Jesse Baird were in a relationship

According to the BBC, Beau Lamarre and Jesse Baird were in a relationship that ended a couple of months ago.

While declining to comment on the motive for the murders, Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty alleged that Lamarre's relationship with Baird had ended "a couple of months ago," "so that's an obvious line of inquiry."

On Wednesday, February 21, police launched a search for former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies, a Qantas flight attendant, after finding their bloodied belongings in a bin near Sydney.

Their investigation led them to Baird's Paddington home, which police alleged was the scene of the crime. A bullet matching Lamarre's work-issued gun was found at the crime scene, with a "significant" amount of blood.

According to The Guardian, Beau Lamarre turned himself in at Bondi police station at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. He was denied bail and appeared in court on Friday afternoon, where the case was adjourned to April 23.

