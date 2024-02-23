When did Jesse Baird go missing? Everything we know so far about Channel 10 star and boyfriend Luke Davies' disappearance

Jesse Baird, the former TV presenter at Network Ten and Studio 10, went missing along with his flight attendant boyfriend, Luke Davies, on Monday, February 19. The New South Wales (NSW) Police has launched a hunt for the two missing men in Australia, as per the BBC. The couple were last seen in Paddington, a suburb of Sydney.

According to the Sun, the hunt for Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, has left the police officers in charge “concerned” as they discovered bloody clothes belonging to them in a skip bin 18 miles away from Baird’s Paddington home on Wednesday. The other possessions found in the bin include a phone, credit cards, and keys.

The Sun also reported that in a search of Baird’s Paddington home, the NSW Police reportedly found “a large amount of blood,” which has led them to believe that at least one of the two missing men has suffered “a significant injury.”

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were last seen in Paddington on Monday

As the NSW Police recovered the CCTV footage from the area of Davies’ Paddington home, they spotted both men near the property, last seen on Monday. A white van, which was also noticed in the footage, is being investigated by the police.

Baird's Paddington home has now been established as a crime scene by authorities, who were also seen seizing a cabinet that “appears to have blood specks on it,” as per the Sun. Three cars, belonging to Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, have also been seized. Davies’ Waterloo home was also searched by the police but was found to be empty.

Jodi Radmore, the Detective Superintendent assigned to Jesse Baird and Luke Davies’s disappearance investigation, said,

“There has been some sort of incident which has more than likely happened at the Paddington address and that has given us concerns for one, possibly both. It’s very early stages in the investigation. We are still processing the Paddington address. All lines of inquiry are open.”

As per publications, some of Jesse Baird’s friends have come forward to report seeing the TV presenter on Tuesday for the last time, claiming that the former appeared to be “fine.”

Meanwhile, Luke Davies has been absent from work since Monday and hasn’t been in touch with his family either. The flight attendant had last posted on his Instagram handle on Sunday, a day before the couple’s disappearance, from Vancouver, Canada. The caption of the post said: “Capilano Forest.”

A third person is likely involved in Baird and Davies’s disappearance

Following the investigation on Wednesday, the name of Beau Lamarre, a police officer, emerged as a person of interest as the investigators learned of his past relationship with Jesse Baird, The Sun reported.

According to Baird’s relatives, Lamarre and Baird had dated briefly in the past, and their breakup had been "bitter." Baird’s friends have also reported that the former presenter feared he was being stalked.

The investigators in the disappearance case have reportedly been trying to get in touch with Lamarre but haven’t located the officer yet. It is understood that Lamarre is on sick leave this week.

As per the police statement,

“Following inquiries, detectives are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation. Police are currently trying to locate him. Detectives will continue to look at all past relationships and associations.”

The NSW police have also urged the public to contact them if they have any information about the men’s disappearance.

