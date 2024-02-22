What happened to Jaden Battista? Ex-boyfriend charged with murder as 19-year-old stabbed to death

On February 16, 2024, 19-year-old Jaden Battista was reportedly stabbed to death by her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend Trevor Weigel in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

A press release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office stated that following the stabbing, authorities started life-saving measures on Jaden and rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

On February 17, 2024, Dr. Ian Hood performed an autopsy on the 19-year-old victim, which revealed her cause of death to be numerous stab wounds to the neck and chest.

According to the press release by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, on February 18, 2024, Trevor Weigel of Churchville was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Petrucci on charges of criminal homicide, burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Jaden Battista's ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into her residence prior to the stabbing

The press release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office stated that on February 16, 2024, at 2:22 p.m., Lower Makefield Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Jaden Battista's residence in the 2500 block of Waterford Road. Authorities learned that the incident was domestic-related.

According to the press release, upon arrival, an officer found a male individual, later identified as Trevor Weigel, standing next to a red Ford Mustang with the passenger door open. The officer witnessed Trevor chase after the victim, tackle her to the ground, and repeatedly stab her in the upper portion of her body.

The officer found Jaden bleeding severely from the chest. Following the stabbing, Trevor attempted to escape the scene on foot towards Interstate 295 and then began to stab himself on the right side of his neck.

Other officers with the Lower Makefield Township Police Department arrested Trevor and took him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office stated that during the course of the investigation, it was found that Jaden Battista shared a past relationship with Trevor Weigel. A blood-covered knife was recovered from the scene.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, at 2:15 p.m., Jaden was talking to a friend through Facetime. She informed her friend that her ex-boyfriend had shown up at her residence unannounced and started banging on the door, trying to get inside.

In the call, the friend heard Jaden mention that Trevor was able to get into the residence through a first-floor window.

The friend also heard some disturbance, followed by a thump. Jaden's voice then got muffled as if someone was restricting her from speaking. The phone call was disconnected, and the friend tried to call back multiple times. However, the calls were not answered.

Jaden Battista's ex-boyfriend claimed she was cheating on him, and he "lost it"

Per CBS News, during a press conference on February 19, 2024, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn stated that officers were wearing body cameras on the day of the stabbing. The video has not been released.

NBC10 Philadelphia reported that, according to investigators, Jaden Battista and Trevor Weigel were dating for about two months but ended their relationship about two months ago. Per court documents, Trever told authorities Jaden was cheating on him and that he "lost it."

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, Jaden Battista did not have a protection from abuse order against her ex-boyfriend at the time of her murder. Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said:

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family in this case. They’re suffering an unimaginable, senseless loss. This case serves as a reminder that one can never fully appreciate the lethality of a situation when enduring domestic violence."

NBC10 Philadelphia's report also stated that Trevor Weigel was cited for a traffic violation in January but did not have any legal issues beyond that prior to the charges he is facing now. He currently remains in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.

Trevor's preliminary hearing is slated for February 27, 2024.

