"Speeding to pick up a high schooler": Fans react to Josh Giddey’s 2 traffic violations amidst intense investigation into allegations

Josh Giddey has faced quite a bit of criticism on the heels of allegations surfacing that indicate he had a relationship with an underage girl. While the NBA investigates the matter, there has been plenty of speculation swirling regarding whether Giddey knew the girl was underage. In a new development, it was reported that Giddey previously racked up two traffic tickets by where the teen attends school.

One of the theories regarding the scandal has been that Josh Giddey was unaware of the girl's age and was tricked by a fake ID. Based on the latest indication, however, Giddey was cited for two traffic violations in the Newport Beach area in 2022, where the girl reportedly goes to high school.

Given that, fans started to run with the theory that Josh Giddey was previously aware of the girl's age. Once the latest developments came to light, fans were quick to weigh in on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The latest developments in the Josh Giddey scandal

Since the allegations against Josh Giddey first came to light, there have been several notable developments that have made the situation more unclear. While many initially questioned whether it was in fact Josh Giddey in the photos, videos surfaced confirming it was the young star.

Shortly after, it was then reported by fans on social media, as well as Marca.com, that footage from inside the nightclub shows Giddey with the girl. Given that a minor wouldn't be allowed in a club, the theory shifted to whether the OKC Thunder star was tricked by a fake ID.

Shortly after that, NBA vet Andrew Bogut said on his podcast that the situation occurred over a year ago, and the OKC Thunder were already aware. As he explained, from his understanding, the girl lied about her age and tricked Giddey.

While the latest information about Giddey racking up two speeding tickets near where the girl allegedly attends school back that up, it also indicates that he knew her real age. As we await word on the NBA's investigation into the matter, new reports have indicated that the girl and her parents aren't cooperating with authorities.

Expand Tweet

Depending on how the NBA investigation plays out, the situation could very well land Giddey in some serious trouble. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.