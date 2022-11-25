WATCH: Video showing Chesapeake Walmart gunman Andre Bing laughing with co-workers years before mass shooting surfaces online

On Thursday, November 24, Fox News released footage of suspected Walmart gunman Andre Bing laughing with his coworkers.

According to the Daily Beast, Andre Bing, 31, a former Walmart team lead who had been with the supermarket chain since 2010, was accused of entering his workplace with a pistol before he allegedly gunned down several victims inside the break room of the store, killing six and injuring several others before committing suicide.

In the footage of Andre Bing interacting with his co-workers, he can be seen interacting amicably with the very people he would supposedly attack on November 22. As he stepped into the frame, Bing could be seen laughing alongside his colleagues.

Walmart released a statement on the Andre Bing case

On Wednesday, November 23, Walmart released an official statement addressing the massacre at their Chesapeake location, confirming that the deceased suspect had been identified as Bing.

The statement read:

“While details of the tragic incident in our Chesapeake, Virginia, store are still emerging, authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities. We are focused on doing everything we can to support our associates and their families at this time. The alleged shooter has been identified as Andre Bing. We can confirm that he was a Walmart associate.”

The statement continued:

“Andre’s position with the company was overnight team lead and he’s been employed with us since 2010.”

At a press conference on November 23, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky confirmed the information, clarifying that Bing was found dead by the time authorities arrived at the scene.

Solesky said:

“While our investigation continues we can tell you the following: six victims have died, four victims are in area hospitals … The suspect is dead due to what we believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

According to The Independent, while Bing was friendly with certain co-workers, he had also been described as somewhat rude or condescending by others, with some stating that in the past he had displayed tendencies that indicated violent urges and paranoia.

Josh Johnson, 30, a former colleague of Bing, said that the former overnight team lead was not very social. Johnson told the Times:

“He was the type of guy who said, ‘I go to work and go home, I don’t have [a] social life.”

In a separate statement to ABC, Walmart said that at the moment their priority is to support their associates, many of whom were allegedly targeted in the attack.

The statement read:

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia, store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

The case currently remains under investigation by Chesapeake authorities. The Gun Violence Archive reported that the shooting was among over 600 others that have occurred in America in 2022.

