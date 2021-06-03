WATCH: Video showing Floyd Mayweather preparing for boxing match against Logan Paul divides Twitter, here's why

On Wednesday, June 2nd, a video of Floyd Mayweather doing some pad work with his trainer surfaced on Twitter, creating quite a buzz online for fans of both teams.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul are set to fight on June 6th in Miami, Florida. Floyd has a record of 50-0, while Logan has a record of 0-1-0, with the latter yet to receive his first win.

Floyd Mayweather gets ready for fight against Logan Paul

On Wednesday afternoon, Bleacher Report posted a video onto Twitter of Floyd Mayweather and his sparring partner practicing for his upcoming fight against Logan Paul.

Bleacher Report tweeted out, "Floyd getting ready for the Logan Paul fight" along with the video.

The one-minute video featured Floyd wearing a multi-colored tracksuit and showcasing his lightening fast hands.

Floyd getting ready for the Logan Paul fight



(via @FloydMayweather) pic.twitter.com/IU0RkSFBTn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021

Fans divided by video of Floyd Mayweather

The video of Floyd doing some pad work with his training partner helped remind his fans why he has such a strong legacy in the sport.

Mayweather will destroy Logan — 2x👑 (@2xlovesLEBRON23) June 2, 2021

he ready to kill — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) June 2, 2021

Just show up you don’t gotta get ready lmao — ȶei (@IrvingsGoat) June 2, 2021

Floyd in round one respectfully — Depressed clippers fan (Luka doncic owns us 2-1) (@PG13Burner_SZN) June 2, 2021

saw some logan paul vids. This is what a pro looks like. got it. — eaglehawk (@eaglehawk1235) June 2, 2021

However, as the professional boxer received many comments in support of him and his team, Twitter users also trolled him for his age, claiming that he no longer had the skills and the speed he used to have.

To add, many noted Logan's noticeable size difference in comparison to Floyd, as he looks both taller and bulkier than Floyd.

In fact, thanks to the video, more fans are now convinced that Logan will win the fight and tarnish Floyd's perfect 50-0 record.

Why’s he training to get his ass beat by Logan🤣🤣🤣 — 𝟶 𝟹 ✎ (@eKIa03) June 2, 2021

Floyd is old. Logan will Ko him. He’s also vulnerable to uppercuts which is Logan pauls strength pic.twitter.com/yRCxrIqfgG — MMA Humour (@MMAHumour) June 2, 2021

This is gonna hurt his legacy — Angelo 🪄💨 (@dejountebetter) June 2, 2021

Logan Paul knocking him out — Mario Trevino (@Mario_Trevino7) June 2, 2021

It’ll be an embarrassment to the sport if he allows Logan to last more than 3 rounds — Michael (@TexanHog8) June 2, 2021

Fans were ultimately divided on who had a higher chance of winning. With Floyd's speed and experience and Logan's youth and strength, many are waiting to tune in to see who wins on June 6th.

