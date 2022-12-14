WATCH: Video shows Florida cop being treated after possible fentanyl exposure during traffic stop

On Tuesday, December 13, Florida authorities released footage of a police officer being treated after she was reportedly exposed to fentanyl.

According to The New York Post, the incident took place during a traffic stop. When Tavares Officer Courtney Bannick began to search through the possessions of a vehicle owner, she found the substance, later suspected by Florida authorities to be fentanyl, rolled up in a dollar bill. She was reportedly exposed to the drug, leading to severe breathing issues.

In the footage of the incident, Officer Courtney Bannick can be seen lying on the floor. Another Florida officer, who stands above her, can be seen administering three doses of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversing drug.

After the Florida officers succeed in making her regain consciousness for a sustained period of time, they sit her up as another official stands behind her. She was later taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Tavares Police Department said that Bannick does not recall much from the incident.

Florida authorities describe Bannick's alleged fentanyl exposure

As per Wesh News, Courtney Sullivan of the Tavares Police Department described the course of events that led to Courtney Bannick's supposed overdose.

AntiSocialMedia @Terrista2 @thedailybeast Why is it only cops who suffer overdoses from skin contact? @thedailybeast Why is it only cops who suffer overdoses from skin contact?

Sullivan said:

"Whenever (Courtney Bannick) saw it rolled up in a dollar bill, she noticed that. She just barely opened it and saw that it was narcotics. Closed it quickly,"

Sullivan said that while Bannick was wearing gloves, as is routine during searches, she noticed that the substance seemed to have an effect on her. Florida authorities added that she faced concerning symptoms despite safely handling the drug.

Sullivan said,

"Next thing you know, she was trying to speak on the radio and you could hear in the radio traffic almost like she was choking."

Sullivan went on to explain how Narcan ultimately may have saved Bannick's life.

She said:

"It's a blocker for 15 to 30 minutes. So it's a small window where you wake up and you're like, 'OK, I'm fine,' but you're not. It's a small window to get to the hospital and to get the care that you need. That was the Narcan essentially ending its blockage and then her overdosing again. So they administered a third Narcan."

emtmom0104 @1lifeconnected @ryanelijah @fox35orlando @TavaresPolice As someone who has worked in ems, she is extremely lucky that they had that many available so quickly and had the training to administer. I’ve never had to give more than 2 doses. Just proves this stuff is getting stronger @ryanelijah @fox35orlando @TavaresPolice As someone who has worked in ems, she is extremely lucky that they had that many available so quickly and had the training to administer. I’ve never had to give more than 2 doses. Just proves this stuff is getting stronger😢

ClickOrlando reported that after the experience, Courtney Bannick requested that the bodycam footage be shared, as she thought it was important for people to see the effects of what was believed to be fentanyl.

Sullivan said:

"Officer Bannick really wants others to take away that this drug is dangerous. It's dangerous for not only yourself but others around you. Something as simple as the wind could expose you and just like that, your life could end."

The alleged owners of the fentanyl may face felony charges for drug possession.

