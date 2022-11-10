Why was Bankroll Freddie arrested? Rapper one of many named in a 61-count indictment

Well-known rapper Bankroll Freddie was recently arrested on November 9 in Arkansas on charges of drug trafficking and possession of weapons. According to law enforcement sources, he is part of a 61-count indictment alongside 34 other defendants.

The accused are currently in custody and the recent arrests are part of an investigation that is being conducted on 70 people facing similar charges. The defendants were reportedly in possession of jewelry and cash.

Samantha Boyd @samanthaboyd98 @FOX16News twitter.com/samanthaboyd98… Samantha Boyd @samanthaboyd98 @FOX16News NOW: U.S. Attorneys Office holding press conf fence announcing 43 drug and firearms arrests today as a part of 3 separate federal operations to address pipeline of crime from Pine Bluff to Little Rock. 13 agencies total were part of this effort. @KARK4News NOW: U.S. Attorneys Office holding press conf fence announcing 43 drug and firearms arrests today as a part of 3 separate federal operations to address pipeline of crime from Pine Bluff to Little Rock. 13 agencies total were part of this effort. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/zyQs0PqTus NEW: Indictments show one of those arrested was Freddie Gladney, a rapper known as Bankroll Freddie. He was arrested on several charges, including drug trafficking and possession of multiple firearms. @KARK4News NEW: Indictments show one of those arrested was Freddie Gladney, a rapper known as Bankroll Freddie. He was arrested on several charges, including drug trafficking and possession of multiple firearms. @KARK4News @FOX16News twitter.com/samanthaboyd98… https://t.co/OCzbQl70uq

Freddie’s representative has not yet commented on his arrest and as the story is developing, further details are yet to be revealed.

Bankroll Freddie charged with selling cocaine

Freddie, alongside his co-defendants, has been charged with selling crack cocaine and marijuana from March 2021 to October 2022. Freddie is also accused of reportedly having firearms in his possession to assist with his drug trafficking plans.

Bankroll Freddie has been hit with multiple charges (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Freddie’s legal problems started in April this year when he was arrested on gun and drug charges. While the cops pulled him over for speeding, they reportedly found 21 pounds of marijuana, a Micro Draco AK-47 style pistol, and a Polymer 80 9 Glock clone handgun in his possession.

The court passed a verdict the following month that although he had the guns, he had no felony convictions and was never involved in any violent acts, declaring that he was not a threat to anyone. According to Judge Edie Ervin:

“His family and community ties, combined with his very public career, makes it unlikely that he will attempt to flee. Instead, he has every incentive to comply with his release conditions so that he may continue working.”

Although he was released, he had to abide by a curfew from 11 pm to 7 am, restricting him from drinking, smoking marijuana, and contacting felons.

In brief, about Bankroll Freddie

Bankroll Freddie began his music career in 2017 with the freestyle Lil Baby. He then created a freestyle on the City Girls’ single, Act Up, which was posted on Instagram by the CEO of record label Quality Control, Pierre “P” Thomas.

Pierre then invited Freddie to meet him in Los Angeles and his first single, Drip Like This, was released in 2019. This was followed by a mixtape, Saved by the Bales, the same year. Freddie joined Quality Control and released another single, Lil Mama.

His album, From Trap to Rap, was released in 2020 followed by a single, Quarantine Flow. He then joined Motown Records and released another song, Add It Up, in January 2021. His second single, Pop It, was released in 2021 followed by an album, Big Bank.

