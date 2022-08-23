"They going down 1 by 1": Fetty Wap drug charges explored as Internet reacts to minimum 5-year prison sentence

American rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to being involved in an interstate drug trafficking strategy worth millions of dollars, which carries a mandatory charge of five-year jail time.

On August 22, the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, appeared in a New York federal court for a case levied on him in September 2021 for allegedly conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs on Long Island.

During the hearing, Fetty Wap admitted in front of Judge Steven I. Locke to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams of cocaine.

“I agreed with other people to distribute cocaine.”

The judge said during the court hearing that Wap's charge has a maximum penalty of 40 years and a minimum mandatory of five years. As of now, the sentencing date has not been announced.

Fetty Wap allegedly violated his pretrial conditions

Fetty Wap was arrested on October 28, 2021, while he was attending the Rolling Loud Music Festival in New York on charges emerging from a conspiracy involving fentanyl and heroin.

He along with five other co-defendants were arrested and charged with possessing and selling drugs throughout New Jersey and Long Island for a year, from June 2019 to June 2020.

In an official statement released last year, U.S. attorney Breon Peace said:

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives."

The plan allegedly took place via cars and U.S. Postal Service to transport the drugs from West Coast to Long Island for distribution and selling purposes.

At first, the Trap Queen rapper pleaded not guilty to the accusations and was released on a $500,000 bond in early November.

However, on August 8, Wap was arrested in New Jersey for violating the guidelines of his pre-trial release. He now remains in custody.

As per reports, the Wake Up rapper allegedly threatened to kill a person who called him a "rat" over a video call.

In the court, the authorities showcased pictures of the December 2021 incident where the rapper can be seen flashing his $10 million gun over the call.

In an affidavit by FBI special agent Derek Wonderland, via ABC News, the official revealed that Wap threatened him by pointing his gun on the camera.

"The defendant then says to John Doe' Imma kill you and everybody you with,' which he then repeats one more time. The defendant then continues to threaten John Doe, saying 'I'm gonna kill you,' a threat which he repeats several more times throughout the video call."

Judge Locke then revoked his bond and he has been in the police custody since then.

