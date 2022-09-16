WATCH: Video shows Good Samaritan helping Willoughby female cop getting assaulted by attacker David Koubeck 

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, David Koubeck attacked a female police officer in Willoughby, Ohio. When stopped for speeding, Koubeck, 64, suddenly became aggressive and physically violent with the Ohio officer who seemingly was only doing her job.

The physical altercation between David Koubeck and the Willoughby officer, who has been identified as Officer Stacee Wright, 30, was caught on camera and the footage was released recently.

In the video, the agitated perpetrator can be seen getting out of his car and threatening Wright after he was pulled over for speeding along the Lost Nation Road in Willoughby around 4:25 p.m.

Trigger warning: The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer's discretion is advised.

A defiant driver started a fight with a police officer, but four citizens stopped to help overpower the suspect.

Source: Willoughby PD, Ohio.

After David Koubeck exited his 2009 black Chevrolet Malibu without Wright's permission, she can be seen contacting the police department for back-up. He further proceeded to disregard her commands to sit on the curb and put his hands on the car. He can be heard yelling:

"I'm not sitting! I'm not sitting!"

He is seen encroaching upon Officer Wright's space and pushing her, despite her warnings to back away. The provocation led to a scuffle, with Koubeck seemingly overpowering her, until a civilian enters the scene suddenly and helps her.

Soon, he was joined by three other 'good Samaritans' who subdued David Koubeck. Someone can be heard repeatedly saying:

"You don't do that to a woman. Do you understand me?"

They leave once a backup officer appears and aids Wright in taking Koubeck into custody. Willoughby Deputy Sergeant Michael Sevel praised Stacee Wright's handling of the daunting situation and told WKYC:

"His behavior was aggressive towards her, he refused several commands of hers, all of these are red flags. So we’re thankful it ended the way it did, because it could have ended worse."

The Lake County Herald News reported that David Koubeck apparently blamed his aggressive behavior on 'having a bad day' and never meant to hurt Officer Wright.

The Willoughby officer was taken to University Hospital's Lake West Medical Center where she is being treated for minor injuries.

Abayomi Shogunle, 𝘧𝘴𝘪 @YomiShogunle According to the police, an officer pulled over a speeding driver on Lost Nation Road at 4:25pm on 10.09.2022, later identified as David Koubeck 64yrs, and now charged with;

• assault on a police officer,

• resisting arrest,

• speeding, and

According to the police, an officer pulled over a speeding driver on Lost Nation Road at 4:25pm on 10.09.2022, later identified as David Koubeck 64yrs, and now charged with;
• assault on a police officer,
• resisting arrest,
• speeding, and
• failure to wear a seatbelt.

Koubeck is charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt. He is due in court on September 22.

After the news broke, many users on the internet commented on how different the situation would have been for the suspect if he was not a white man, and how there might have been no altercation because a Black perpetrator probably would have been shot dead.

Chima Nwankwo @Chimsky1

He did it and survived because he's white.

He did it and survived because he's white.
If not, she'd have pulled her firearm since and claimed he was resisting arrest.

Willoughby police officers full of praise of bystanders who helped in David Koubeck's arrest

Willoughby Deputy Sergeant Michael Sevel, apart from praising Officer Stacee Wright, had a positive reaction to the bystanders' prompt support and applauded their bravery in not thinking twice before jumping in to help a struggling Wright.

He said:

"It just makes us extremely proud to work for Willoughby, where there’s good people willing to put their safety on the line. They had no idea what they were stepping into, they could have been risking their lives to help that officer."

Police Chief Jim Schultz was also full of praise for the brave people who came to the police officer's aid. In a Facebook post, he said:

"I would like to personally thank several great Samaritans and our wonderful community for their quick action and support...I am so proud of our community and the tremendous support we receive on a day to day basis. Saturday was another awesome example. I greatly appreciate it!! Thank you! #willoughbystrong"

In an interview, Schultz further commended Officer Wright, calling her 'a fighter'. He said that he was glad that the situation did not escalate into anything worse.

