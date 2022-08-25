WATCH: Video shows suspected smugglers attacking Border Patrol agents near Imperial Beach 

On Wednesday, an altercation between Border Patrol officers and two suspected smugglers was recorded near Imperial Beach in San Diego County, California.

As per the New York Times, the altercation began after the two illegal migrants were caught illegally crossing the International Boundary Maritime primary fencing. The video begins as one of the men is being detained by Border Patrol officers near the fence.

The second man, however, can be seen taunting and lunging at an officer, who responds by threatening him with his baton. Eventually, more Border Patrol officers arrive, encircling the suspected smuggler before their colleague tackles him from behind.

Fox reported that in the video, shouting can be heard from the other side of the boundary fence, which leads to Tijuana, Mexico. The migrants in the video, who are 17 and 20 years old, have been detained. Their names have not been released by authorities yet.

The Imperial Beach Border Patrol incident

The video was posted online by Texas Republican representative Mayra Flores, who commended the Border Patrol officers for detaining the suspects. She also claimed that such incidents will only rise, as she believes the current Administration is not doing enough to secure the nation's borders.

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke @USBPChiefSDC USBP San Diego Sector continues to encounter large groups of undocumented migrants entering the U.S. illegally. Yesterday morning, 79 subjects were encountered by Imperial Beach agents. The group was comprised of citizens from Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba. USBP San Diego Sector continues to encounter large groups of undocumented migrants entering the U.S. illegally. Yesterday morning, 79 subjects were encountered by Imperial Beach agents. The group was comprised of citizens from Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba. https://t.co/FIE8tXejs3

Flores said:

"(This is) just a small example of what our brave men and women of [Customs and Border Protection] deal with on a daily basis”

She continued:

“Left without any support by this administration and thanks to their open border policies, disrespect and misconduct toward our law enforcement officials have reached alarming level."

CBP San Diego @CBPSanDiego The first group of the migrant caravan arrived at the Tijuana border yesterday afternoon. #CBP has deployed resources to safely secure the area near Imperial Beach. All seeking entry into the U.S. are urged to present themselves at an official Port of Entry. #USBP The first group of the migrant caravan arrived at the Tijuana border yesterday afternoon. #CBP has deployed resources to safely secure the area near Imperial Beach. All seeking entry into the U.S. are urged to present themselves at an official Port of Entry. #USBP https://t.co/uGWUKjxJkj

In an official statement, Texas Republican Representative Chip Roy speculated that the two migrants might have been acting as mules for Mexican drug cartels.

He said:

“Encounters like this will only continue to happen until we secure the border, target and destroy cartels, and actually stand up for the rule of law.”

He added:

“Until Republicans decide to dig in and use the power of the purse to take on this administration, this is only going to get worse."

As per Pew Research, the largest number of migrants in America arrive from Mexico. In 2018, it was reported that approximately 25% of overall immigrants in the nation are Mexican. However, US Government data noted that most of the communities are in the country legally, with the number of unauthorized migrants declining in the past decade.

CBP @CBP go.usa.gov/x7bba San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 21 migrants on Monday who landed their boat at Imperial Beach in south San Diego County. More via @CBPSanDiego San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 21 migrants on Monday who landed their boat at Imperial Beach in south San Diego County. More via @CBPSanDiego: go.usa.gov/x7bba https://t.co/P5Dm1MQYzA

It has been speculated that the reason for this decline is because most unauthorized Mexican migrants are only in the nation temporarily, as they typically return to Mexico. Overall, this means that America's immigrant population is not growing as quickly as it has in the past few decades.

Edited by Priya Majumdar