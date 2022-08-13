What is happening in Tijuana? US Consulate warns employees amid ongoing cartel violence

On Friday, August 12, the US Consulate in Tijuana issued an advisory to US citizens and government employees, advising them to seek shelter and not venture out amid reports of violence throughout the Baja California city.

The Consulate released a brief advisory to US citizens in the affected areas, where multiple vehicles were set on fire, along with roadblocks and violence. The US Consulate also took to Twitter with their cautionary advice:

“The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.”

US Consulate warning over Tijuana cartel violence explained

It appears that the situation escalated on August 10, when Jalisco New Generation Cartel commander Ricardo Ruiz aka “The YouTuber” was allegedly arrested by Mexican forces.

According to VICE, the reported capture of Ruiz led to massive violent backlash from the cartel in multiple Mexican cities. The publication further reported that the city of Guadalajara, along with several others in the Mexican state of Jalisco and Guanajuato, were allegedly overrun by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel for around ten hours.

According to Mexican newspaper Reforma’s reportage of the incidents, the alleged violence by armed men resulted in at least a dozen vehicles and businesses to be set on fire in multiple cities in the states of Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Meanwhile, Femsa Corporate Communication revealed that as of Tuesday, 25 convenience stores of their Oxxo chain in the state of Guanajuato were set on fire.

Following such massive violence and backlash, hundreds of Mexican soldiers were reportedly deployed at Ciudad Juarez. As both Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez are in the same state of Baja California, the violence has since spread to cities far from the epicenter over the alleged arrest of Ricardo Ruiz.

Meanwhile, the Times of San Diego reported that the precursor to the violence was in Ciudad Juarez. In the Mexican city's prison, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Los Mexicles had a confrontation that led to the death of two individuals and injured 16 others.

Due to the conflict in the prison, the publication states that the violence spread out in the city where the cartels allegedly killed nine more people in Ciudad Juarez, the majority of which were civilians. Later, the violence was also incited in western cities like Tijuana.

What did officials say about the violence in Tijuana?

As per NBC San Diego, Tijuana Mayor Monserrat Caballero Ramírez disclosed that at least 10 vehicles had been set ablaze in the area. However, she further stated that “2,000 police officers and 3,000 National Guard troops” are on stand-by to intervene in Tijuana against the violence incited by possible cartel members, should the clash advance further.

Meanwhile, Times of San Diego stated that Mayor Caballero had urged the cartel members not to harm innocent people in the area. This is precisely why the U.S. Consulate General Tijuana released their advisory which urged its government employees in Mexico to avoid the area and seek shelter.

The official release further asked the US citizens in the area or adjacent areas to monitor local news reports to stay updated with information.

This advisory’s release is just a month after they had warned citizens not to travel to Tijuana and Rosarito amid the alleged cartel conflicts.

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda reacts to the violence

While the authorities of the country are yet to confirm the reported capture of Ricardo Ruiz, Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda has already stated that several people, possibly cartel members, were detained after they had reportedly incited violence. In a tweet's caption, she stated:

“Baja Californians and Baja Californians: We are working from the first moment to safeguard peace in our State. We will apply all the strength of our Government so that there is peace and we find those responsible for these attacks.”

Marina del Pilar @MarinadelPilar Bajacalifornianas y bajacalifornianos:



Estamos trabajando desde el primer momento para salvaguardar la paz en nuestro Estado.



Aplicaremos toda la fuerza de nuestro Gobierno para que haya paz y demos con los responsables de estos atentados.



Les seguiremos informando. Bajacalifornianas y bajacalifornianos:Estamos trabajando desde el primer momento para salvaguardar la paz en nuestro Estado.Aplicaremos toda la fuerza de nuestro Gobierno para que haya paz y demos con los responsables de estos atentados.Les seguiremos informando. https://t.co/npy0r9X0Yo

In a previous tweet, Olmeda had stated:

"I condemn the violent events that occurred this afternoon in our state. At this moment I am meeting with the Security Table. There are already detainees responsible for the events that occurred."

It remains to be seen whether the US Consulate will arrange for the efficient rescue of their US employees and their families.

