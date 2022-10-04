WATCH: Video shows thieves stealing safe from Rolling Hills Estates

On Saturday, September 24, a trio of burglars broke into a Rolling Hills house and stole a safe, among other valuable items. The burglary took place while the owner, a woman in her 70s, was away.

The burglars, all of them masked and gloved, were caught on home surveillance camera footage trying to carry the safe, which weighs approximately 500 pounds. According to the homeowner's daughter, Caitlynn Martin, the trio also made off with a valuable gold coin collection worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, along with jewelry, a TV, and a decorative rooster.

In the security video, two of the three men can be seen struggling with the huge safe that they carried from the house into a waiting car. The third man involved in the burglary is said to be the getaway driver.

The car used in the burglary was also caught on surveillance video, which the affected family thinks to be a dark Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the robbery. Anyone with information regarding the Rolling Hills theft is urged to get in touch with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Family provides more details regarding the Rolling Hills robbery as police ask for public's help

A Rolling Hills home, in the Palos Verdes area, was recently the target of a burglary. In the absence of the homeowner, a group of thieves broke into the house and stole a safe, thousands of dollars' worth of gold coins, jewelry, and other items.

According to the victim's family, the robbers gained access into the house through the backyard sliding door and seemingly targeted the master bedroom. The victim's son-in-law, Rob Perry, said:

"There was a safe that had a lot of valuables; they dragged the safe and pushed it down the stairs. And broke some of the stairs, broke some of the railing of the stairs. They got a plastic rooster at the last minute that was right at the side of the house, which was very bizarre."

The 70-year-old homeowner's daughter, who grew up in the Rolling Hills house, said the experience left her feeling utterly unnerved. Caitlynn Martin further stated that her mother had taken every possible step to ensure the security of the house in her absence. She told KTLA:

"She thought she did all the right things. She had cameras. She had all the doors locked. She had some pretty high-tech locks on all the doors, and [you] think that you really had done everything right and it wasn’t."

No arrests have been made yet. The family is hoping to receive information on the people in the video.

