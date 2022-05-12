WayV's YangYang & Hendery tease fans with an upcoming surprise, WayZenNies begin to manifest an OT7 comeback

World-renowned Chinese boy group WayV announced on May 10 that they will be holding a special Relay Live in which the members will interact with fans and vice versa. The event took place on May 11, and it was quite successful. Group members YangYang and Hendery might have dropped a few hints for fans during the livestream, unable to control their excitement.

They increased anticipation among their fanbase, who are known as WayZenNies. The cryptic message regarding OT7 sent fans into a frenzy regarding a possible comeback.

The Chinese boy group WayV was formed by SM Entertainment’s Chinese sub-label, Label V. The group is the fourth sub-unit and China-based-unit of the South Korean boy group NCT. The seven-member lineup of the group consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, YangYang, Hendery, and Xiaojun.

WayV's YangYang and Hendery hint at a forthcoming surprise on Relay Live

On May 10, 2022, the official social media accounts of the Chinese boy group announced that the members would be conducting a Relay Live on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, on May 11. The members would be livestreaming their day-to-day activities and entertaining fans with some hilarious footage.

The first two members to kickstart the relay on May 11 were YangYang and Hendery. During the livestream, neither of them were able to resist giving a few exciting hints about what have been working on recently. Their schedule was actually meant to be secret, but they couldn’t contain their excitement.

Later, towards the end of the livestream, YangYang and Hendery dropped the news that there is a surprise in store for WayZenNies, which will be revealed on Friday, May 13, 2022. The small hint left fans perplexed as they immediately began to speculate about the possibilities.

Fans are naturally thrilled to know that the group is working on something again after their lengthy hiatus from the music industry. WayZenNies are particularly looking forward to seeing the members together again. While the members have not given further details regarding the surprise, fans are hoping for an OT7 comeback. They took to Twitter to express their excitement.

NCT LAB @cxysdf Manifesting the surprise on Friday that Yangyang mentioned is a WayV OT7 comeback announcement Manifesting the surprise on Friday that Yangyang mentioned is a WayV OT7 comeback announcement

Lisa | #1ΞX0 @Sun_risss @wenderyy YangYang have make-up when he and Hendery do live, maybe it is for shooting something @wenderyy YangYang have make-up when he and Hendery do live, maybe it is for shooting something 😭

𝓓𝓪𝓪𝓻𝓲 🦋| #WeLoveYouLucas @daari_kk444 Yangyang yet again confirmed that wayv is 7 yes pythagoras do your maths Yangyang yet again confirmed that wayv is 7 yes pythagoras do your maths

Ning🦁💛 WAYV OT7! @allforlovenct 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 But can we please say thank you to Hendery and Yangyang for saying that WAYV ARE 7??? But can we please say thank you to Hendery and Yangyang for saying that WAYV ARE 7???👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💚💚💚💚

◡̎ @dejuunss it looks like wayv is finally going to be kicking forward it looks like wayv is finally going to be kicking forward

Fans have been waiting for WayV's reunion for quite some time, so they will be delighted if their wish comes true. However, it is important to note that no official announcements have been made by the agency regarding the group's comeback as of yet.

WayZenNies even called for group member Ten’s return to Korea back in February, as they felt that SM Entertainment was not managing his activities properly.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee