“We ain’t bullies, love”: ARMYs react as BIBI reveals RM & Jungkook as the most famous contact she has on her phone, hilariously clarifying the status

Singer BIBI disclosed the depth of her connection with a few BTS members in her latest "What's On Her Phone" interview with Glamour magazine. The singer revealed every single aspect of her smartphone, including her screen time and the most recent purchase. During the interview, she was questioned about the most widely recognized individual she knows.

After pausing to consider, the South Korean singer-actor confessed that it would be BTS members Namjook, aka RM, and Jungkook. The singer went on to state that she's not close with them, clarifying that she wasn't sure whether the two BTS members were still using the same numbers.

Expand Tweet

BTS ARMY was quick to respond to her, saying that they wouldn't mind her being friends with either of the group members and that they love her too.

Expand Tweet

Fans express their desire for a future partnership between BIBI, RM & Jungkook

On December 29, 2023, BIBI's interview clip with Glamour magazine went viral. Speaking about the most famous person on her phone, the South Korean singer behind the smash hit number, Vengeance, stated:

RM I guess? I don't know maybe he changed his number. ~laughs~ We are not that close. So yeah maybe RM and Jungkook I guess. I'm not close with them. I just got to know their phone numbers."

She continued:

"Army don't come for me, I didn't mean no harm we're acquaintances. I mean, this looks more suspicious... But you know I wanted to tell because you know I want no hater. You cool, you cool Army? I love u, I love u, I love u too. You love Me? Hey I trust you."

Expand Tweet

The video quickly became popular and was widely circulated on social media platforms. ARMYs were amazed that despite having the BTS members' numbers, no collaboration had been announced among the three artists.

Fans flocked to Twitter, expressing their desire to see a music collaboration between BIBI, BTS' Namjoon and Jungkook. Several other ARMYs mentioned that it is really sad to see female artists being scared to befriend or collaborate with the Bangtan members as they fear criticism from the group's fandom, ARMY.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS member Namjoon, aka RM's much-anticipated upcoming solo album was included in the Grammy Awards' piece, titled "New Albums Out This Month." BIBI's partnership with the BTS leader is also mentioned in the Grammy post as one of the few rumors about the album release circulating online.

Based on a recent story from the Grammy Awards on November 6, 2023, it appears that RM's album would feature not only Pharrell Williams but also Jungkook.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, along with his bandmate Kim Taehyung, aka BTS V. However, before enlisting, Namjoon confirmed the release of another solo album shortly and asked his fans to look forward to the new music.

Hence, the recent Glamour interview of BIBI has further fanned speculations of the two artists collaborating.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new album to be released by the BTS leader RM since K-media Daishin Securities reported on December 29, 2023, that HYBE would have three solo albums in 2024 which will include BTS' Kim Seokjin's debut solo album. Seokjin is reported to be discharged from his military service in June 2024.