On February 14, American singer-songwriter UMI rolled out three new versions of her wherever u r with BTS V. The versions include two remixes by V-Ron - Lullaby and Meditation, which also comes with an instrumental version. While Kim Taehyung, aka V, currently serves in the South Korean military, ARMYs (BTS fans) found comfort in these releases and thanked UMI.

The remixes were announced on February 10 KST, when the Neo-soul songstress wrote the following via her official X account,

"today i celebrate my birthday w this Valentine’s day surprise from me and tae ( ◠‿◠ )"

No sooner did the announcement arrive than fans began pre-saving the remixes on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Audiomack, and more. The version titles were revealed on February 13, KST, ahead of their original release, further adding to the hype. Here's what a fan had to say about the Valentine's Day surprise by the duo.

"Happy Valentine’s Day from me and Tae:" Writes UMI as she releases the remix versions of wherever u r (ft. V)

UMI, known for her songs Remember Me, Butterfly, and Love Affair, among others, released her much-anticipated collaboration track with the BTS vocalist on December 30, 2023.

Since the song came out, fans have been gushing about the Love Language singer and V's vocals while discussing the meaning behind its lyrics. In her recent Grammy interview, the former described the song as an ode to long-distance love and love of all kinds, no matter where the other person is.

She further shared that she had written it for her grandmother, who lives in Japan, noting how the long-distance theme applies to ARMYs and Kim Taehyung now that he is off on his mandatory service.

As for the song itself, since its release, it has broken several records. It not only grabbed #1 spots on iTunes in 100 countries worldwide, but as of February 12, the song also ranked #45 on US Pop Radio (Mediabase) Top 50. The song has surpassed 58 million streams on Spotify, while the Lullaby, Meditation, and Instrumental versions continue their simultaneous ascension.

At the same time, UMI also brought out three music videos for the variations. While the Lullaby version displays frogs on the cover, the Meditation version lets viewers join the artist for a relaxing meditation session. The instrumental presents itself as a karaoke version with an equally endearing video.

Fans reacted to the Valentine's Day gift as follows.

In further updates, the 28-year-old BTS idol recently concluded his three-week training at the Army Administrative School. There, he was undergoing training for his Special Task Force, aka Special Duty Team (SDT) deployment. He commenced his service as a part of the SDT on February 8.

