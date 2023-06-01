“We ended it as best friends”: Selena Gomez seemingly opened up on relationship with The Weeknd in throwback interview

The pop singer Selena Gomez and Canadian singer The Weeknd, dated for ten months in 2017, and in that no-so-long duration, they created quite a stir. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first met in 2015 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where they both performed. In an interview with Billboard in 2017, the Rare singer confessed about ending things on friendly terms with the R&B star.

She said that the best part about it and the part that she is most proud of is that there is true friendship between her and The Weeknd. She noted that she has "never experienced anything" like that in her life and added:

"We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

Things seemed to heat up between the two of them when they were seen getting intimate at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles in January 2017. They were seen on a romantic dinner date. The couple made their relationship red carpet official at the 2017 Met Gala after spicing things up at Coachella.

However, news of the couple's split came out in October 2017. In an interview with Instyle the Rare Beauty owner reflected on why things worked out so well with the Starboy singer. She clarified that there is no bad blood between them and said that she wanted to be in a "strong headspace for years," but that she wasn't in the space.

She noted that earlier she was young, "easily influenced," and felt insecure. The Wolves singer that she wanted to find someone to add to her life and not to complete her. Gomez said that she was lucky because The Weeknd was more of a best friend than anything else.

Selena Gomez on body image and mental health

The Rare singer has always been candid about her struggles with physical and mental health. Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant in 2017 and has since then been open about her lupus diagnosis, her bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety.

In the interview, Gomez reveals that she is proud of the way she has navigated her career despite it all and has reached a better place mentally. She said that she was very proud of where she is right now and how she handles things in a healthy manner.

The Only Murders in the Building actress noted that she loved being able to say "no" and being a part of the world. She added that people were terrified of others and it was something she saw in her generation a lot. Stating that the pressure keeps getting worse, Gomez said that there is a lot of anxiety and angst among people.

In the interview, Selena Gomez got real about how after the surgery, she was grateful for who she is. She also confessed to struggling with body image issues as her surgery left a scar, and that it took her some time to feel comfortable in her own skin again.

She said:

"I do. I didn’t, but I do now. It was really hard in the beginning. I remember looking at myself in the mirror completely naked and thinking about all the things that I used to b*tch about and just asking, 'Why?'"

Selena was rumored to be romantically involved with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart in January 2023. She was recently romantically linked to former One Direction member Zayn Malik as they were reportedly seen spending time in New York City in March. However, these rumors remain officially unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, fans of Selena Gomez are bracing themselves for the new season of Only Murders in the Building.

