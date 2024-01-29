"We have the exact same sleep schedule": Fans hilariously react to BTS Taehyung's fictional day schedule created by a membership official fan club

On January 29, 2024, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, made his fandom burst into laughter and relate to him on a personal level. The BTS Global Official Fan Club recently created a fictional piechart showcasing the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's day divided into schedules.

The chart had two distinct segments - one showed Taehyung's day as a celebrity, while the other portrayed his day as a regular and ordinary guy. Fans and supporters of the singer found solace in the fictional post as it went viral online. Since BTS' V has been serving his mandatory military service for 18 months, fans have been pinning to see him. Hence, they welcomed this content from the official fan club with open arms.

Expand Tweet

"Stanning a king who's real": Fans humorously find themselves relating to Taehyung's "ordinary" schedule

A celebrity's or artist's day is typically not as ordinary as other people's. Given that Taehyung has frequently expressed his difficulty falling asleep at night, the latest material released by the official fan club of BTS helps all fans relate to the Love Me Again singer-songwriter on a personal level.

The fictional post shows Taehyung's attempt to sleep at night, which takes up to three hours. Fans tweeted on X, drawing comparisons with themselves about how "attempt to sleep" is too relatable as it happens with them as well. They recounted Taehyung's past interviews and conjectured that it could have been the nighttime that helped the singer write several of his masterpieces.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the BTS Global Official Fan Club is in direct association with Weverse under HYBE. In addition to receiving a smartphone-based membership card as part of their subscription package, members may buy a physical card. Members may also purchase exclusive BTS products and get rewards for buying BTS content on Weverse.

Up to 30 days after the membership runs its course, it can be reissued 60 days before that date. Each person is allowed to submit a single request for membership privileges reserved for them, such as ticket giveaways for concerts, early reservations, and audience participation in TV broadcasts.

As per Weverse guidelines, any benefits or advantages are subject to termination or altercation should it be proved that a person filed several applications. Multiple applications may lead to a short-term or long-term restriction on the advantages of membership. The membership can be applied and purchased for $30 or 33,000 KRW (discounted).

In other news, BTS' V starred as the male lead in IU's comeback single, Love Wins All, released on January 24, 2024. Furthermore, the singer and actor has earned 19 song credits from the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) as of January 25, 2024.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.