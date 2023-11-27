'We karmically recorrected' - Fear the Walking Dead director on the Madison & Alicia Clark reunion (Exclusive)

As one of the main directors on Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead, and Tales of the Walking Dead, Michael E. Satrazemis has been a part of many legendary moments.

But he admits that one of the highlights of his career was bringing Fear the Walking Dead to a close with Madison and Alicia Clark reuniting in the final moments of the show.

According to the director, there was a karmic correction of a sort when the on-screen mother and daughter came together in the final moments of the episode:

"We karmically recorrected. No show brings their number 1 back after they get rid of their number 1 for years. And allows them to finish their story from the very beginning to the end of the series. And then to have Alycia come back and have the both of them together? I mean, that was my personal dream, let alone a director’s dream."

Michael E. Satrazemis believes that everyone won with the Fear the Walking Dead finale

Fear the Walking Dead started out as the story of The Clarks. Along the way, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) were written off from the show while Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) remained!

As Debnam-Carey stepped away to pursue other acting endeavors, Kim Dickens reprised her role as Madison Clark and returned to the show. Satrazemis was thrilled to have her back in Fear the Walking Dead again:

"As a director, you just know it’s going to be special. It’s what everybody wants to see. But to see those two laughing and goofing around and us cracking up, you know, in the middle of scenes, at some point of time, I was like, I’m going to be a better person now and not be so happy and enjoying it, so we can make it through some of these scenes."

Not only does Satrazemis feel a special kinship with Alicia Clark but also the actor who plays her. He echoed the sentiment of many a fan when he said that the mother-daughter reunion was what everybody wanted:

"It’s a win. You know it’s a win. It’s what everybody wants. It’s how you want to end this show. It’s how you want to end this series. But then personally, it’s a couple of my favorite people. Alycia, we found that we’re so much alike in so many ways. She’s like my same-same, and I love her."

According to Satrazemis, reconnecting Madison and Alicia, the two last remaining Clarks was 'amazing':

"To get her at the end, especially because of all the emotions, it’s hard to end the show…you’re saying goodbye to your friends and everything. Getting Alycia back took kinda the edge off of it. Because it was a hello right at goodbye. So it was amazing."

Even though the series may have come to an end at long last, the universe is far from done and dusted.