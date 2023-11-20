Reuniting with Alycia Debnam-Carey in the Fear the Walking Dead finale was "the dream" for Kim Dickens 

Fear the Walking Dead started out as the story of the Clarks, and it ended with Alicia and Madison Clark reuniting in the final moments of the series.

Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays the character, had departed the series to pursue other acting avenues. But it was only appropriate that she would return in the final episode to bring the iconic spinoff to a fitting end after eight seasons. Actress Kim Dickens, who plays her mother Madison Clark, spoke about reconnecting with her on-screen daughter during a roundtable featuring SK POP.

To the Sons of Anarchy and Deadwood star, this was the dream!

"That moment was really, really special. I think that's what the dream was when Ian and Andrew pitched the end of season seven and season eight to me. The dream was to bring them back together."

Fear the Walking Dead star Jenna Elfman, who plays June Dorie, was similarly enthused when Debnam-Carey returned. Read on to find out their thoughts!

The two remaining Clarks on Fear the Walking Dead shared many laughs and many tears

Frank Dillane of Harry Potter fame played Nick Clark from seasons 1-4 of Fear the Walking Dead. Madison Clark could not finish the iconic show without her other on-screen child:

"I mean, for me, I thought, how can I come back without - I mean, how can I miss both of my children? You know what I mean? I felt like we needed it as a story. So, it was very rewarding to have that moment. We happen to love each other as people. So, it was also very fun to be together on set again."

The Fear the Walking Dead star then took the assembled media on a trip back in time to all the iconic locations that the cast has filmed at:

"I mean, we've been together since, what year was it? I don't know. 2015? So, we've known each other for quite a while in a lot of different - LA, Vancouver, Mexico, Austin, Savannah, you know, it's quite a journey. So, it felt really great to be together, and we had a lot of laughs, and we had some tears too."

Jenna Elfman, who plays June/Naomi on the show, thought the reunion between the two Clarks was perfect:

"I think it was done perfectly well. I think it absolutely happened the way it needed to happen. I think June in the end of season seven, treating Alicia when she was trying to wrangle everyone, and me observing these health things about her and taking note, and then implementing them into helping others, using the radiation factor to help other people with the PADRE experiments, that was Alicia, you know, in that regard, coming in."

The iconic scene at the very end, with three generations of Clarks (Madison, Alicia, and Tracy) in the distance as Strand looks on was done perfectly, in Elfman's opinion:

"So, in a way, that was June's connection to Alicia, using that observation of what was happening with Alicia’s bite and how she was surviving and what the phenomena was, and putting that into June's helper recipe brain. So, I did feel a connection to Alicia in that way, in terms of the story, and I feel like the way it ended with the three of them, the end was just so, so cool."

Do you think the Clarks will get their own Fear the Walking Dead spinoff at the conclusion of Season 8? Let us know in the comments below.