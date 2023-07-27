Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released earlier this year and it turned out to be one of the biggest failures of 2023. Its performance at the box office was catastrophic as it managed to earn only $133.8 million compared to a budget of $125 million. It was criticized by both fans and critics for its mediocre CGI and one-dimensional plot. They even said that it was nowhere close to its predecessor.

In a recent interview with The FilmUp Podcast, Zachary Levi, who played the film's lead, Shazam, revealed that he wasn't aware if he was going to reprise the role anymore. However, fans made it clear that they were willing to say goodbye to the superhero.

Fans on Twitter advise Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor to read the room

In a recent interview with The FilmUp Podcast, Zachary Levi revealed that he wasn't sure about the future of Shazam!. He knew that the most recent installment was underwhelming and didn't know how the franchise would advance.

"I don’t know what the future holds, because ‘Fury of the Gods’ was not well received. I have no idea where we go from here."

"The first one did well enough where they said, 'Hey, let's look into making a second one.' And then they pitched me the idea on it. I thought it was really fun. I really enjoyed making that movie, and I really enjoyed playing that part. I don't know what the future holds for it all because, unfortunately, the second movie was not as well received. The audience score is still quite good, but the critics' score was very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind."

However, fans on Twitter said that the actor should have taken the hint by now. None of them wanted him to reprise the role and even agreed that Shazam! Fury of the Gods was the final nail in the coffin. Here is how they reacted to his interview on a post shared by Discussing Film.

From the above reactions, it is clear that nobody wants Zachary Levi to reprise his role. They were pretty sure that the franchise will not be expanded after the box office failure of 2023.

One fan said that DC needed some new directors to revive itself. They have had a couple of tough months and getting back on track is necessary now. Marvel has several movies planned and competition is only going to get tougher.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released on March 17, 2023.