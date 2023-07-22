All 7 Marvel Phase 4 films ranked

Marvel Studios declared the beginning of Phase 4 after the Avengers: Endgame (2019) movie concluded the epic Avengers saga. Phase 4 was described as one of the most experimental phases from the studio, especially with the introduction of the television series that aired on Disney+.

The new phase featured several hit movies as well as a number of television series that left fans all over the world delighted. The films of Phase 4, starting with Black Widow (2021), were focused on exploring the backstories of beloved Marvel characters while introducing new characters who would go on to play bigger roles in future films.

Marvel's Phase 4 saw the release of hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), among others.

Disclaimer: The article contains the views and opinions of the writer and follows a ranking order from most popular to least.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and 5 other Marvel Phase 4 movies ranked

1) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the third installment in the MCU's Spider-Man films, following Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film was the highest-grossing movie released in 2021, and can easily be considered as one of the best productions of Phase 4.

Directed by Jon Watts, the Marvel film sees the return of Tom Holland as Spider-Man, along with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

The film follows the now-complicated life of Peter Parker after the events of the previous movie, where the world was introduced to Spider-Man's real identity. In order to keep his identity a secret, Peter asks Dr. Strange for help, which results in a corrupted spell that unleashes chaos upon the world by opening up the multiverse.

What follows is a fun-filled dangerous adventure where Peter and his friends must face certain difficult choices while trying to save the planet with the help of some unexpected friends.

2) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the final film to be released as a part of its Phase 4. Like its predecessor, Black Panther (2018), the film made waves upon its release, receiving praise for its portrayal of African cultures, as well as the stunning performances from the cast.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, starred Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, along with Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Angela Bassett, among others.

Opening with a heart-touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the movie follows the story of Shuri, as she struggles and rises to power as the new Black Panther and the leader of Wakanda. Along the way, she has to make many sacrifices and overcome difficult situations in order to protect her people and continue the legacy of her father and brother.

3) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces the character of Shang-Chi to the MCU, setting off a plotline that will be developed further in future phases. The film also connects the character to the Ten Rings organization, which has previously appeared briefly in other MCU films.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring the likes of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley, this was the first Marvel film to be directed by an Asian and feature a predominantly Asian cast.

The film follows Shang-Chi as he is forced to revisit his past after his family and loved ones get attacked by the Ten Rings organization. On his self-realization journey, he learns about his ancestry, his connection to the organization, and the dark secrets that his family has withheld from him.

4) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel continues its exploration of the multiverse. A sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, the film was praised for its performances and its direction, however, it failed to meet the expectations set by Marvel fans.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film sees the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, and others.

The film follows Dr. Strange as he joins forces with a mysterious young girl who has the ability to travel through multiverses. Strange is forced to fight different multiverse versions of himself while dealing with new foes and old friends, including a certain Scarlet Witch.

5) Black Widow (2021)

The first film to be released as a part of Marvel's Phase 4, Black Widow gives the beloved character of Natasha Romanoff a much-needed backstory. Despite the film being one of the most anticipated Marvel releases, it faced several setbacks that did not get it the success that was intended.

The movie had to deal with a number of problems that negatively affected its popularity, including repeated release delays and a simultaneous release on Disney+ and in theatres. Further, audiences were not pleased with the fact that a character like Natasha, who was a crucial figure in all Avengers movies, was only getting a solo film after her death was witnessed in Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, along with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and others.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), the film follows Natasha as she goes on the run after breaking the Sokovia Accords. After reuniting with her sister Yelena, Natasha is forced to confront her past in order to save other Black Widows from a terrible future.

6) Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

This Phase 4 film was released as a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Unlike its predecessor, the film received mixed reviews, with many considering the film a disappointment when compared to Ragnarok. Although the film was praised for the performances of the actors, it faced criticism from audiences and critics alike.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the Marvel film had Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Thor Odinson, along with Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and others.

Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor's journey after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Despite being on a journey to find inner peace, Thor finds himself forced to return to New Asgard after Gorr the God Butcher vows to kill all gods. At Asgard, Thor is reunited with old friends, flames, and loyal subjects, as he undergoes a self-realization journey while trying to save his loved ones.

7) Eternals (2021)

Eternals was one of the most anticipated Marvel films to be released due to its star ensemble, plotline, and the introduction of the Eternals race into the MCU. However, the movie failed to impress both fans and critics.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film features a star cast including the likes of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and others.

The film follows the Eternals, namely, Sersi, Ikaris, Kingo, Sprite, Phastos, Makkari, Druig, Gilgamesh, and Thena, who have been living among humanity for several centuries. When they realize that humanity is under threat, they must put their differences aside and reunite in order to save the Earth from destruction.

Phase 4 acts as a perfect transition period in the MCU, starting new stories while tying up loose ends from the previous films.

With Phase 4, Marvel entered a stage of productions that opened up a new set of stories and character arcs following the grand narratives of the Avengers saga. The new phase introduced multiple characters and storylines that will prove to be crucial in future phases from the studio.