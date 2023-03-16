All 4 Avengers movies releasing until MCU Phase 7 (Instead of just 2)

After the moderate success of Ant-Man 3 and multiple Phase 4 films, MCU is slowing down the process of reaching the next Avengers outing. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige announced a massive roster. It has already moved around a bit, with Disney CEO Bob Iger recently stating that there will be more delays as Marvel shifts its focus from quantity to quality.

But a huge roster of projects going up to MCU’s yet-to-be-announced Phase 7 states that Marvel is delaying things to make room for two more Avengers movies. This roster was posted on the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit page, where MCU leaks usually come from. The page recently went private, but the contents of the roster were reported in the following video:

Take it with a grain of salt, but instead of just two previously announced movies featuring Kang, there are supposed to be four in total. The void created by the lack of Avengers movies since Endgame will be fulfilled in the coming years if all of the following crossover events get released.

Disclaimer: This list is based on a scoop and hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Every upcoming Avengers movie

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The Kang Dynasty poster (Image via Marvel)

The Kang Dynasty is set to release on May 2, 2025, for now. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has already revealed the biggest setup for it by showing the Council of Kangs. Upcoming projects such as Loki season 2 and Agatha Coven of Chaos are said to introduce even more Kang variants. So, they’d lead us directly into The Kang Dynasty.

The movie is confirmed to feature a new team of Earth’s finest heroes, including Captain America, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Yelena Belova, Black Panther, Namor, and multiple others. But with all the talks about delays, The Kang Dynasty could get delayed.

Since there are so many heroes in the MCU right now, it will take multiple Avengers projects to accommodate them all. Hence, The Kang Dynasty will only tell one part out of a four-part story.

Young Avengers: The Children’s Crusade

There were several empty slots when Kevin Feige revealed the Phase 5 and 6 slate. One of those slots could be filled up by a Young Avengers movie. It will sort of act as the second chapter in the next four-part saga. Insider MyTimeToShineHello has also confirmed the arrival of The Children’s Crusade on Twitter.

With The Kang Dynasty on the verge of getting pushed, it’d be safe to assume that The Children’s Crusade could arrive in 2026. Marvel has been setting it up right from the beginning of Phase 4. WandaVision had Billy and Tommy. Following that, an older version of Billy is about to become the star of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Children’s Crusade Concept Poster (Image via Murphy’s Multiverse)

Besides that, Hawkeye brought in Kate Bishop, Quantumania turned Cassie into a hero, Ms. Marvel introduced Kamala Khan, and projects like Wakanda Forever and Ironheart will get Riri Williams ready for action.

Finally, the Vision Quest series is said to lead us directly into The Children’s Crusade through Vision’s daughter Viv and an older Tommy Maximoff. But apart from that, this story will connect with The Kang Dynasty through a good Kang Variant, Iron lad.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Secret Wars comics (Image via Marvel)

The Kang Dynasty and Children’s Crusade will lead us into Secret Wars, written by Michael Waldron. It is scheduled to arrive on May 1, 2026, but some talks suggest it could be delayed to 2027 to fit in Children’s Crusade.

Secret Wars is said to be Marvel’s biggest crossover event to this date, as it won’t just wrap up the story of Phases 4, 5, and 6, it will also wrap up the stories of all non-MCU projects such as the X-Men, two Spider-Man franchises, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and even the two original Fantastic Four movies.

Wolverine in Secret Wars (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is rumored to bring back the original Avengers as variants and include heroes like MCU’s Fantastic Four, Blade, Eternals, Black Knight, Doctor Strange, Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, among others.

But considering that it will still be hard to accommodate so many characters in this one movie event, rumors suggest that Marvel plans to divide Secret Wars into two as well. So, whether it arrives in 2026 or gets pushed to 2027 remains to be seen.

Eternity Wars/Avengers Forever

Secret Wars Parts I & II

The title of the sequel to Secret Wars isn’t yet confirmed, but it is rumored that the final movie that wraps up Phase 7 could be called “Eternity Wars” or “Avengers Forever.” It is rumored to arrive in 2028. But the most exciting bit regarding Phase 7 is that multiple projects that arrive between Secret Wars and Eternity Wars will take place on Battle World.

After this movie, the MCU will go through a soft reboot similar to James Gunn’s DCU, and the focus will shift back to only a few projects. Meanwhile, all the original Avengers will be gone, and MCU’s new X-Men are said to be introduced only after this mega event.

It seems like a lot to take in, but if this rumor even has an iota of truth, then the MCU might become interesting to many who have recently lost interest.

