MCU’s Vision Quest plot details reveal Vision’s new family and Ultron related villain

The MCU may be looking at a few delays right now, but those will not hamper projects like the Vision Quest series. Talks about it began in 2022, and it was always going to be a long development process. Rumors and reports have suggested that it will begin principal photography in 2024, which will allow for a mid-2025 release window.

Ever since White Vision escaped Westview in WandaVision, fans have been asking for his whereabouts. Some presumed that he might return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to fight Wanda, but that didn’t happen. Other rumors suggested that he’d be involved in Armor Wars, becoming its villain.

The latest updates reveal a connection between Vision Quest and Armor Wars, but he isn’t supposed to appear in the latter. Instead, he has been busy creating a family of his own.

Plot details of Vision Quest

Last we heard, the White Vision-centric series was reported to bring in Vision’s daughter Viv, who will go on to set up the Young Avengers project. But since then, news outlets have remained quiet about what will transpire in the series.

That's not the case anymore. The Marvel Updates Twitter account is known for its verified scoops. It doesn’t provide any major sources for the information it reveals, but it has recently been spot-on with a few scoops. Now, it has brought in two new ones:

The first one states that Vision will create his family based on a great comic from Tom King. After Thanos killed him, it was SWORD that reprogrammed him. So now, with his newly regained knowledge of the past, he’ll learn and use SWORD’s technology to create his wife Virginia, son Vin and daughter Viv.

Together, these characters will take on another legacy villain called Victor Mancha, the Cyborg son of Ultron, and a human named Marianella Mancha. Just as Ultron designed Vision in the MCU, he designed a Cyborg using his programming, nanites, and Marianella’s DNA. Those confused about Ultron’s return mustn’t worry, as it happens in Armor Wars.

Armor Wars was initially announced as a series but was later turned into a movie. Secret Invasion will set up Rhodey’s role in it. And then, according to Marvel Updates, James Spader’s Ultron will return, thanks to the Department of Damage Control. So, it would make sense for his arrival to lead to the creation of Victor Mancha.

The road to Vision Quest

Everything is connected in the MCU. Even after its massive expansion, multiple projects act as the catalyst for multiple other projects. Similar is the case for Vision Quest. Instead of coming up with WandaVision season 2, Marvel separated the paths of Wanda and Vision.

Her journey continued in Doctor Strange 2. She is now rumored to be returning in the finale of Agatha: Coven of Chaos and may also have a small role in Vision Quest. White Vision, on the other hand, flew off to create his own family, and his series will also be set up by Wonder Man (considering that Wonder Man is a character related to Vision) and Armor Wars.

Armor Wars and Vision Quest are rumored to arrive sometime in late 2025.

