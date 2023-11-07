“We love the authenticity”: Fans tickled as Jungkook reacts to him sleeping on Weverse live on the Jimmy Fallon show

BTS' Jungkook made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the first time as a solo artist on November 7, 2023. He was present on the show to promote the debut of his solo album GOLDEN, which was released on November 3, 2023.

During the show, the BTS maknae discussed a lot of things with Fallon while showcasing his personality that fans seemed to love. However, fans were thrilled when they saw Jungkook laughing at himself while watching a video of him sleeping on a WeVerse live. The video was played during the episode which made the fans, Fallon, and even Jungkook laugh.

When fans saw the clip, they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to the video with one fan claiming that they loved "the authenticity."

Jungkook's embarrassment was quite visible after the video was shown but it was the way he reacted that fans seemed to really love. They even made it clear through their social media posts that they were grateful to be a part of the six million ARMYs who saw the video live.

Fans claim they didn't want to wake Jungkook up when he fell asleep on the Weverse Live

After SUGA and Jimin, it was BTS' golden maknae to make his solo appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The host, who is known for his good rapport with the band, delighted fans when he invited the Seven singer on his show.

Since fans heard the news of his appearance on the show to promote his solo album GOLDEN, they couldn't wait to watch the episode and see what the singer had to say. He made his appearance on the show on November 7, 2023, in an ensemble that made him stand out.

He wore a white t-shirt with regulated cuts and a white jacket that had a border like that of a showman's jacket. He paired this with dark blue jeans and his lip piercing only added to his classic Jungkook look.

As soon as he arrived on stage, fans cheered for him and Jungkook casually broke into dance moves from his recent song Standing Next to You. His entrance set the tone for a memorable show. He also performed the complete song on the show which gave the ARMYs on the show a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

However, as mentioned earlier, there was one particular moment during the show that stood out. Jimmy Fallon was discussing Jungkook's interactions with fans on Weverse and highlighted the latter's occasional karaoke sessions and cooking endeavors with fans. Yet, what really amused everyone was when 6 million ARMYs tuned in to watch him sleep for 45 minutes during one of his Weverse sessions.

Jimmy even had a hard copy of a photo from that session. The BTS singer's embarrassed reactions only made the fans cheer and laugh even more.

Amidst the shouts and cheers from the crowd, the singer maintained a modest demeanor which led to fans praising him. Many even claimed that they would happily watch the singer sleep on a Weverse Live once again.

There were a lot of moments throughout the show that entertained and warmed the hearts of the fans present. The singer discussed his fear of microwaves, taught Fallon some of his moves, and revealed what he does in his free time. He also told Jimmy Fallon how the other members of the band had reacted to GOLDEN before teasing the possibility of a world tour.

Before he left the show, Jungkook gave Jimmy Fallon a signed copy of GOLDEN and thanked the ARMYs for being by his side and supporting him.