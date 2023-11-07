“You really make it sound like I'm a huge Global Pop star”: Fans admire how humbly BTS' Jungkook handles praise on Fallon's show

On November 7, BTS' Jungkook made his much-awaited first solo appearance on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, after he had made multiple appearances on the famous American talk show with his bandmates.

The golden maknae debuted his title track Standing Next To You for the first time on American television and subsequently on any worldwide TV show. Post the electrifying performance, BTS' Jungkook sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to have a brief chat about GOLDEN, his thoughts on making an appearance on the American talk show, and his achievements.

Jimmy Fallon began listing down the golden maknae's mega achievements as a soloist. He couldn't help but smile and express his gratitude towards the ARMYs, who filled the room with thunderous applause.

At this point, BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, remarked to Jimmy Fallon in a perfect English accent, "You really make it sound like I'm a huge Global Popstar," earning yet another roaring round of applause and celebratory cheers from the ARMYs present.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook beams with pride as host Jimmy Fallon lists down his incredible achievements

Jimmy Fallon gave BTS' Jungkook the most incredible welcome on his talk show by listing his record-breaking achievements. He began by congratulating Bangtan on being a five-time Grammy nominee artist and proceeded to list down the Euphoria singer's accomplishments.

He revealed that BTS' Jungkook's Billboard-topping hit single SEVEN surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest song in history. This was confirmed by Guinness World Records. The Dreamers' singer has replaced himself at number one on Spotify's ranking of the Most-streamed songs in the world, with SEVEN, 3D, and Standing Next To You taking up the top spots.

BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN is now the most streamed song by a K-Pop soloist in Spotify history, beating BLACKPINK's Lisa's MONEY. Furthermore, Jimmy Fallon also delivered the good news to him that SEVEN has officially gone Platinum in the U.S. having sold over 1 million units in the country.

BTS' Jungkook beamed with pride as he got up and danced a bit and bowed to fans as an expression of his sincere gratitude. When asked about his thoughts on his accomplishments, the golden maknae humbly remarked that Jimmy Fallon is really making him sound like a Global pop star.

His comments earned him deafening applause from fans present, who couldn't help but marvel at BTS' Jungkook's sincerity, simplicity, and humility. ARMYs took to social media to express their pride in the golden maknae's achievements.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, BTS' Jungkook revealed, "Frankly speaking, I was confident, but this is beyond my imagination, and I'm grateful to ARMY. Because if it wasn't for ARMYs, this wouldn't be possible".

Fans clapped for him as the maknae humbly but confidently accepted his solo achievements, showing no signs of stopping any further. Additionally, ARMYs also lavished praise on his fluent English speaking skills, commending the 3D singer on how far he had come since his debut years and how confidently he can handle media interviews now.

BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN goes Platinum in the U.S. with 1 million units sold

Expand Tweet

On November 7, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially declared that BTS member Jungkook's hit summer single SEVEN, featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee, platinum in the U.S.

SEVEN sold 1 million units in the United States and became his first solo song to achieve this feat. Previously, his hit collab song Left and Right with Charlie Puth received gold certification, which marks over 500,000 units sold.

Fans are hopeful that songs from his album, GOLDEN, achieve a similar feat as well. Notably, SEVEN marked the golden maknae's first official song as a soloist and was released on July 14, marking his first-ever collaboration with both Latto and Han So-hee.

SEVEN also topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart upon debut, making Jungkook the second BTS member after Jimin to have his song top the Hot 100 chart.