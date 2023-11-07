"He's so lovely": Fans adore BTS' Jungkook as he presents Jimmy Fallon with a signed copy of his first solo album, GOLDEN

On Tuesday, November 7, BTS' Jungkook appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The episode excited fans about his solo debut appearance on the talk show.

While the idol has previously sat for an interview with Jimmy Fallow alongside his fellow BTS members several times before, it was the first time he was appearing solo. The latest episode has the full spotlight on the idol and his recent solo album release, GOLDEN, fans were curious to watch the conversations that took place.

Following his invitation to the talk show Jungkook gifted a personalized signed copy of the GOLDEN album to the host, and Jimmy Fallow proudly showcased it to the audience during the show.

Both of them talked about several aspects of the idol's first solo album, his collaborations, and how his songs have been effortlessly dominating the charts.

Fans adore BTS Jungkook's personalized signed album copy of GOLDEN for Jimmy Fallon

Following the release of Jungkook's first solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, the idol appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the album promotions. Given that the talk show has a popular and worldwide viewership, fans were delighted about the additional exposure the idol will be gaining with his appearance.

However, since all the BTS members share a great relationship with the talk show's host, Jimmy Fallon, fans were also excited to see the two spend some time with each other. Throughout the episode, the idol was praised for the great performance of his previously released singles, SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), on several music charts.

As Jimmy Fallow continued his shower of praise on the idol, he also introduced his recently released solo album, GOLDEN, in a grand manner. He said,

"He is a five times GRAMMY nominated artist and pop superstar who you know from BTS, his debut solo album 'GOLDEN' is out now. Jungkook is here! I’m so happy for this guy, he’s just so talented and so good, the song is great by the way, and he also gave his new record and signed it… 'Love you, bro!'"

Jungkook signed the GOLDEN album that he gifted to Jimmy Fallon and also wrote "To. Jimmy" with a heart at the end of his name and also left a small message saying "Love U Bro!"

Fans found this absolutely adorable and couldn't stop talking about how thoughtful and heartwarming the gift was. The official X account of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also tweeted about the same and expressed their gratitude to the idol.

Here's how fans have reacted to the same:

In addition to the adorable anecdote that fell through the show's episode, fans were also thrilled by the special performance of the GOLDEN album's title track, Standing Next To You. Given that it's the first showcase of the song's choreography, fans were eagerly looking forward to witnessing the same, and akin to their predictions, the performance was show-stopping and glamorous.

As fans continue to cherish the several interactions between Jungkook and Jimmy Fallon in the show's recent episode, they hope to see more of the album's promotions and other BTS members' solo appearances on the talk show.