"Our Popstar": BTS' Jungkook's fans lavish praise on maknae's performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

On November 7, BTS' Jungkook kickstarted the American leg of GOLDEN's promotions by making his much-awaited appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The maknae made his debut solo appearance on the popular American talk show, where he previously guest-starred with his Bangtan bandmates.

BTS' Jungkook not only made his first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but he also debuted the live version of his title track Standing Next To You. Dressed in a shimmery black jacket, paired with a translucent white tee and black trousers, he looked every inch the global popstar that fans believe he is.

ARMYs unanimously agreed that BTS' Jungkook is truly living up to his "global popstar" and "main pop boy" image. Further, with the massive success of his debut solo album GOLDEN and its title track Standing Next To You, the maknae, as fans noted, is once again showcasing his talent, live singing vocals, and charms.

BTS' Jungkook delights fans with his live performance of Standing Next To You

BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also live performed his lead English single Standing Next To You from his album GOLDEN for the very first time.

According to ARMYs, the maknae's performance, coupled with his visuals and stable live vocals, was quite impressive. The Euphoria singer took over worldwide social media trends on X with hashtags "Standing Next To You by Jungkook", "Jungkook on Fallon", "Kookie", "Jungkook" and "Fallon Tonight".

Post the dance performance, host Jimmy Fallon lavished praise on BTS' Jungkook's talent and requested him to teach a step or two from Standing Next To You's signature choreography. The Dreamers singer obliged and busted some dance moves right at the spot, earning unanimous applause from fans present at the venue.

Fans feel that the slick and stylish title track is a modern recreation of old-school sounds from the disco funk genre. The track captures the true power of love and how it is enough to conquer any significant obstacles. In the song, Bangtan's maknae sings to his lover that no matter what, they will be together and that they can defeat any adversity as long as they can be together.

Interestingly, Standing Next To You pays tribute to the ultimate King of Dance, Michael Jackson, and also makes past references to BTS' own titles like DNA, Dynamite, Permission to Dance, and Black Swan. Notably, the official performance video of Standing Next To You has earned 1.1 million views on YouTube at the time of writing this article.

ARMYs discover Standing Next To You was spoiled by the maknae prior to release, more details of his upcoming schedule revealed

Eagle-eyed ARMYs have noticed that Bangtan's maknae had already spoiled the choreography of Standing Next To You in a previous Weverse live. In an October Weverse live, the 3D singer performed an impromptu dance performance of Taehyung's Slow Dancing, where he showcased a particular dance step, which bears a striking resemblance to his own title track, Slow Dancing.

ARMYs have come to the conclusion that V and BTS' Jungkook must have planned their respective choreographies together. Fans belatedly realized this during the maknae's performance of Standing Next To You on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In other news, the SEVEN singer has a packed schedule ahead. On November 8, at 12 am KST, Bangtan's maknae will be releasing the Standing Next To You (choreography version) music video. BTS' Jungkook will be guesting at the Stationhead Listening Party once again on November 8, at 10 am KST.

On the same day, BTS' Jungkook will be on the TODAY Show, Citi Concert Series, at 10:30 pm KST, while on November 10, he will participate in an unannounced special event. Next, on November 14, at 11 am KST, he will be on 'Audacy Live with Jungkook', and on November 16, at 6 pm KST he will perform on M Countdown.

This will be followed by a special video call event with BTS' Jungkook on November 18, and finally, on November 20, the idol will host his debut solo concert "GOLDEN Live on Stage" at 8 pm KST, which will also be streamed live on Weverse for international ARMYs.