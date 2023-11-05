"Middle Child and the babies": BTS fans are emotional as RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook click adorable pictures at GOLDEN's private listening party

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shared sweet and loving pictures of them attending the maknae's GOLDEN private listening party on November 4, 2023. Jungkook became the seventh and final member of BTS to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. To celebrate his achievement, he threw a private listening party.

Details of the party, such as the venue, guest list, and insider details have yet to be made public. However, it is known that BTS members RM, Jimin, and V took to their personal Instagram to share Polaroid pictures of them interacting at the listening party.

ARMYs took to social media to share emotional reactions to this moment with @karlie05346519 about how the members looked like siblings.

"Middle child and the babies," the fan said.

RM, the leader of BTS, is the "middle child" of the group. While Jin is older than him by two years, SUGA is older than RM by one year and J-hope is older than him by seven months. Jimin, Jungkook, and V are lovingly addressed as the maknae line or the younger line of the group.

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook give a sneak-peek into GOLDEN's private listening party

BTS members RM, Jimin, and V's sneak peek into Jungkook's private GOLDEN listening party turned out to be an unexpected yet happy surprise for ARMYs. The group's oldest members Jin, SUGA, and J-hope are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Thus, ARMYs are happy to see Jungkook's other older brothers shower their love and support for their golden maknae.

RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook surprised fans with sweet Polaroid photos showcasing their ever-lasting bond, friendship, and brotherhood. ARMYs were delighted to know that RM, Jimin, and V were in attendance to cheer for Jungkook.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed mysterious fingers sticking out in the Polaroid images shared by the members. They wondered if Jin, SUGA, and J-hope quietly attended Jungkook's listening party or if it was just RM and the maknae line members.

It is worth noting that this is the second album listening party hosted by a member of the group. Last year in July, J-hope hosted a grand event to celebrate the release of his debut solo album Jack in the Box. He had invited the crème de la crème of the industry. It included RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Uhm Jung Hwa, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo. Others in attendance included Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, Woo Won-jae, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, BIBI, Kim Young-kwang, Sunmi, and Zico.

Other than BTS members, Peakboy, DaulbyDaul, and Hyesung were present at Jungkook's GOLDEN listening party. ARMYs are hoping to get more pictures and videos from the private listening party and get more insider information in due course of time.

Notably, Jungkook was a guest on SUGA's show Suchwita for the second time where he confirmed his plans to release a solo documentary. Now fans are hoping the docu-film includes details of the private listening party as well.

What are BTS members up to these days?

Ever since BTS members announced at last year's Festa celebrations that they would be taking a break from group activities, they have been busy with their solo endeavors.

BTS' oldest members Jin, J-hope, and SUGA released their respective solo albums The Astronaut, Jack in the Box, and D-DAY respectively. They are currently serving in the military. The oldest member Jin is slated to get discharged on June 12, 2024, J-hope will be discharged on October 17, 2024, and SUGA will be relieved of his military duties on June 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, RM and the younger members are busy with their solo albums and other activities. RM recently returned from London, where he was stationed for a personal schedule. He is planning on releasing something interesting soon, the details of which aren't made public yet.

Jimin recently released his solo docu-film 'Jimin's Production Diary' and has participated in brand campaigns for Tiffany & Co. Meanwhile V, has successfully concluded his first-ever fan meeting called VICNIC, and the promotions for his debut solo album Layover.

Finally, Jungkook is all set to embark upon the post-release promotional activities for GOLDEN. He will be hosting his own solo concert 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' on November 20. More details regarding this will be unveiled at a later stage.