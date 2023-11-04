"My heart really hurts": BTS' V's fans heartbroken to find photocard of Tae-hyung from under the rubble in Gaza, confirming ARMY's demise

BTS' V's fans are mourning the death of a Palestinian ARMY after finding that the officials have discovered Tae-hyung's photocard from under the rubble in Gaza. For those unaware, Middle Eastern countries Israel and Palestine are currently locked in a deadly conflict with each other.

According to a report released by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, nearly 3,000 children have died and over 7,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict started on October 7.

In a viral video doing the rounds on the internet, humanitarian officials checking for Palestinian citizens discovered BTS' V's photocard from under the rubble of an ARMY's home after their residence and its inhabitants were bombed.

ARMYs all over the world are heartbroken to discover the unfortunate demise of a fellow BTS fan and have taken to social media to condone their death.

BTS' V's fans band together to mourn their fellow Palestinian fan's demise in Gaza

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict is the deadliest clash between the two warring nations and their respective citizens since the two Middle Eastern countries came into being.

According to recent data released by Reuters, several thousands have been killed as bombing and war crimes have unfortunately become an everyday affair for the past month.

The casualties reported are far more in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip. It is no secret that BTS has fans worldwide, and ARMYs all over the world are praying for the safety and well-being of their fellow Palestinian ARMYs affected by the ongoing conflict.

Upon a recent inspection of the decimated region of Gaza, humanitarian officials discovered pictures and photocards of BTS member V, which seemed unaffected and relatively in good condition. Several reports have stated that a Palestinian ARMY, whose identity remains unknown and has unfortunately passed away, was the owner of these photo cards.

ARMYs are heartbroken to discover one of their fellow Palestinian ARMYs is no more, and the only thing that remains is their beloved collection of BTS' V's photocard and other Bangtan merch.

Based on the video doing the rounds on the internet, ARMYs have discovered that BTS' V's photocard is from the group's 2020 magnum-opus album Map of the Soul: 7, the concluding chapter to their previous EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

ARMYs have come together to mourn BTS' V's Palestinian fan, who is no more, and are hoping this news reaches the Layover singer and that he pens a note of condolence towards his late fan as well.

Previously, a Palestinian fan of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Taehyun, named Tia, dedicated a heartwarming final letter to the singer, expressing her love and admiration for him and wishing him the best of everything in life as her departing words.

BTS' V stuns in new brand campaign photos for CELINE

On November 2, CELINE posted new photoshoot pictures from their recent brand campaign featuring BTS' V.

According to fans, the Slow Dancing singer dialed up the retro charm as he showcased his handsome and flawless visuals in a vintage-styled shirt, matching dark trousers, hair mostly slicked back, with a few strands on his face, and dark glasses to complete the look.

According to ARMYs, BTS' V bears an uncanny resemblance to heartthrob James Dean and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, earning enormous praise from fans for his near-perfect visuals and brilliant styling and photography for the visuals. He was photographed by the artistic director of CELINE, Hedi Slimane.

In other news, the Love Me Again singer, along with Jungkook of BTS, has successfully contributed 537.9 billion won, an operating profit of 72.7 billion won, and album revenue of 264.1 billion won in the third quarter of 2023 to their company, HYBE.