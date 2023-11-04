"FINALLY CRUMBS!!": ARMYBLINKs celebrate as Jungkook mentions Jennie's song You & Me on his Spotify‘s K-Pop On interview

BTS' Jungkook gives ARMYBLINKs a sweet insight into their respect and admiration for each other. Bangtan's maknae released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3 and has been doing promotional interviews for his album. In one of the promotional interviews with Spotify, Jungkook mentioned Jennie's song You & Me.

The GOLDEN singer made an appearance on Spotify‘s K-Pop On! Spotify YouTube channel, where he did a series of activities while answering questions. He was shown the K-Pop ON! playlist and asked to name the songs he liked the most. Jungkook briefly mentioned knowing Jennie's song You & Me apart from songs by other HYBE artists, SEVENTEEN's God of Music, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Chasing that Feeling.

ARMYBLINKs took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the interaction crumbs between BTS and BLACKPINK.

Expand Tweet

A fan who goes by the username @endlsswinters wrote:

"Jungkook saying he knows Jennie's 'You & Me' on Spotify playlist FINALLY CRUMBS!!"

Expand Tweet

Jungkook mentions knowing Jennie's song, euphoric reactions from ARMYBLINKs

BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the biggest K-pop groups in the world and two of the fiercest rivals in the music space. Their respective fandoms, ARMYs and BLINKs, are often at loggerheads on social media over which group has had the bigger impact on the global music and pop scene.

Expand Tweet

However, there are a few moments when fans from both sides forget their differences and unite to celebrate each other's success and pop-cultural impact. Recently, the 3D singer gave ARMYBLINKs (fans who love both BTS and BLACKPINK) a reason to celebrate and rejoice.

The Euphoria singer answered a few questions regarding his musical preferences, preferably in K-pop, when he recently made an appearance on Spotify‘s K-Pop On! Spotify YouTube channel. He was shown a K-pop playlist consisting of the latest hits and asked to pick his personal favorites from the list.

Unsurprisingly, Jungkook picked his labelmates SEVENTEEN's God of Music and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Chasing That Feeling. While scrolling, he noticed Jennie's song You & Me, a non-album single she initially performed during her solo stage at one of BLACKPINK's concerts before officially releasing it on October 6.

ARMYBLINKs admired that Bangtan's maknae acknowledged the song instead of skipping over it, giving fans Jungkook and Jennie, aka BTS and BLACKPINK crumbs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ARMYBLINKs believe the SEVEN singer recognized the song instantly from Coachella this year, where Jennie first performed the track on stage for fans. The maknae was stationed in the U.S. for solo activities and took some time off to attend Coachella, where BLACKPINK was performing as official headliners.

Additionally, Jungkook and Jennie are Korean brand ambassadors for the American ready-to-wear casual wear and undergarments brand Calvin Klein and have participated in media campaigns together. ARMYBLINKs are happy to receive a few crumbs and genuine camaraderie and bonding between BTS and BLACKPINK members, even if it is something as simple as acknowledging each other's work.

Jungkook topped iTunes worldwide with his new album GOLDEN and the title track, Standing Next To You

Expand Tweet

On November 3 at 1 pm KST, Bangtan's maknae released his debut solo album GOLDEN and its title track, Standing Next To You. Immediately upon its release, both GOLDEN and Standing Next To You topped iTunes Charts worldwide.

GOLDEN rocketed through iTunes in 77 countries, including Canada, Japan, European nations, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Meanwhile, its slick and stylish title track, Standing Next To You, soared through iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 71 different regions, including European countries Greece, Poland, and Qatar.

Notably, the Standing Next To You music video has garnered 14 million views on YouTube.

In other news, Bangtan's maknae will embark upon many post-release promotional activities for GOLDEN, including hosting his debuting solo concert and an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.