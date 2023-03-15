“We did what was necessary”: The Glory actress Cha Joo-young talks about her controversial scene in Ep 13

Cha Joo-young, who plays Choi Hye-jeong in Netflix’s revenge thriller The Glory, defended a semi-nude scene that had caused controversy in South Korean online forums.

In The Glory episode 13, Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) comes over to Jeon Jae-jun’s (Park Sung-hoon) house and discovers Hye-jeong alone. Hye-jeong has the upper hand in proving Yeon-jin’s crimes, so she sheds every layer of fear she initially had. Yeon-jin tries to make her feel small and says that she had bought Jae-jun the shirt Hye-jeong was wearing.

To prove that she wasn’t intimidated by Yeon-jin anymore, Hye-jeong, who wasn’t wearing anything inside, proudly took off the shirt and threw it at Yeon-jin. Netizens criticized the scene for being too vulgar, as the camera captured Hye-jeong’s entire upper body without any censoring.

In response to the controversy, Cha Joo-young told OSEN:

“We did what was necessary in a necessary scene for a necessary role.”

Cha Joo-young explains why the nude scene in The Glory episode 13 made perfect sense for her character Choi Hye-jeong

Cha Joo-young, known for her role in Cheese in the Trap, achieved global fame by playing Choi Hye-jeong in The Glory. Hye-jeong is a fear-stricken woman who nearly survives not being the victim by hanging out with rich school bullies in the revenge thriller. She tries to elevate her level by taking care of her physical beauty and undergoing surgeries on her face and breasts.

The only thing in which Hye-jeong feels she has an advantage over a group of rich bullies is when she flaunts her body, which is the only area in which she exudes confidence.

Speaking about the controversial scene where the show captured her naked upper body in full view, she explained that it was an important scene that resonated with Hye-jeong.

“I didn’t (have any apprehensions). I thought it was a scene that completely expressed Hye-jeong. All she had was her body, and she had never defeated her friends in anything, but at least for that moment, Hye-jeong had nothing to be envious about. We shot the scene thinking Hye-jeong was really cool. (The production team) also were very considerate.”

𝗶𝘇𝘂☽ @saikozumi I’ve repeated that hyejeong scene too much and tried convincing myself it’s cgi, like would they really flash it like that after blurring it a few moments back 🧍 I’ve repeated that hyejeong scene too much and tried convincing myself it’s cgi, like would they really flash it like that after blurring it a few moments back 🧍

Cha Joo-young also shared that the directors, writers, and actors put “a lot of effort” into The Glory Part 2.

“There was a lot of effort put into the second part of The Glory and the important parts were written. I didn’t just take off my clothes for no reason.”

She talked about another scene with Jae-joon where she takes off her clothes to get into the bathtub. She mentioned that a body double was used for the scene with Jae-joon, but the topless scene was her body slightly edited through CG.

“In the scene with Jae-joon, when my back is showing, a body double was used. But in the scene where I am wearing a shirt and taking that off, that is my body. Yep, that part was my body. But in that scene, there was some editing done through CG.”

The Glory Part 2 was released on March 10. All 16 episodes are now available for streaming on Netflix.

