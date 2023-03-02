"We need Virgil back": Louis Vuitton fortune cookie bag price sparks hilarious reactions online 

The price of the new Louis Vuitton cookie bag has left everyone on social media shocked.

Priced at $2,310, the Fortune Cookie-themed bag was first seen at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. The bag comes as a 2-in-1 accessory, and can be used as a clutch as well as a handbag.

Made up of calf leather, the Louis Vuitton bag comes in PVC packing with a see-through encasing that looks just like a fortune cookie wrapper. Furthermore, the front of the bag has several LV monograms, along with a cartoon-like label. Additionally, each Fortune Cookie bag also comes with a secret note, which is different for every bag.

While many did find the bag to be unique and fun, several social media users did not seem impressed. One user posted a tweet in memory of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, who released some iconic designs for the brand.

Abloh passed away in November 2021.

“I’d rather buy a real fortune cookie”: Twitter flooded with side-splitting posts reacting to the new Louis Vuitton bag

Being a luxury brand, Louis Vuitton is known for its bags and accessories. However, after the release of the Fortune Cookie bag, netizens were amazed at the price and the design, as many felt that paying such an exorbitant amount for a small cookie-shaped bag is a little too much.

Others also compared it to the Balenciaga trash bag sarcastically.

Although social media is flooded with posts mocking the bag, this fun and unique release from Louis Vuitton seems to be quite the hit. Despite the high price, the bag is now sold out on the website and is currently only available at select retailers in the country.

Other outrageously extravagant LV bags and accessories

The Fortune Cookie bag is not the first quirky, expensive bag to be released by the brand.

One such bag released in 1998 was the World Cup soccer bag, where the brand partnered with FIFA to make a monogrammed LV travel case for the World Cup trophy. The bag came in gold and tan, and was a limited edition collector's item.

Another one-of-a-kind bag was released in 2002 by Louis Vuitton, where the brand used a patchwork of different LV fabrics on a single bag. While the design did not appeal to many, it was quite the rage among celebrities.

Furthermore, much like the Balenciaga trash bag, Louis Vuitton also launched their own "Garbage Bag" in 2007, which was priced at a whopping $1960. The brand also experimented with furry bags in 2013, where they used dip-dyed long-hair goat fur on a bag which retailed at $4750.

The Fortune Cookie bag is not the only product that comes designed as a Fortune Cookie. The brand has also released a Fortune Cookie bag charm and a keyholder, which is priced at $585. Both of these are currently out of stock in stores and online.

