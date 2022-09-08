Where to avail Telfar Shopping Bag Sale? Everything we know so far about the one-day event

Telfar Clemens' eponymous label, Teflar, is shaking things up during New York Fashion Week by hosting a pop-up shopping event, where it will be offering its iconic shopping bags in a physical store for the first time.

The gender-neutral label will be offering its shopping bag in every shape and size for its upcoming one-day event.

The brand will host a major sale at the Rainbow Shop, in downtown Brooklyn, at 493 Fulton Street, on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The label further announced they will be setting up "thousands and thousands" of shopping bags during the one-day store event.

The Brooklyn-based fashion label announced on its official Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, that it will open the doors to its first pop-up location on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The caption of the post reads:

"THIS SUNDAY WE TAKING OVER THE RAINBOW SHOP IN DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN AND FILLING IT WITH THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS OF BAGS: EVERY SIZE, EVERY COLOR— ONE DAY ONLY, FIRST COME FIRST SERVE!"

Customers can buy these popular shopping bags in a variety of sizes and colors at the pop-up shop.

Telfar has only released its iconic shopping bag, which Beyonce was photographed with, in limited quantities and through its Bag Security Program. This is the brand's first time selling bags in bulk and in a physical store.

The Shopping Bag, aka the "Bushwick Birkin," can be availed in only five units in any size or color. The sale applies only to Telfar's signature shopping bag and excludes the duffle, circle bag, and any other collaborative design.

The elusive accessory is available in three sizes: large, medium, and small, with prices ranging from $275 to $202 and $150, respectively. The shopping bag is available in the label's signature colors, namely, black, white, blue, navy, copper, green, and grape.

Customers can begin queuing as early as 3 p.m., as the pop-up shop's doors will open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you're expecting a long line, don't worry because the label only accepts credit and debit cards for payment and does not accept cash. Customers can also purchase bags using Klarna's payment plan.

The inventory is available on a first come, first served basis. Telfar TV personalities will be on hand to host the sale.

The Rainbow Shop is located at 493 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

