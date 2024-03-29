"We have nothing to say": Han So-hee's agency responds to her now-deleted Instagram letter addressing Ryu Jun yeol’s silence and calling out Hyeri

On March 29, 2024, Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, released an official statement regarding her now-deleted Instagram letter, which addressed Ryu Jun-yeol's silence and called out Hyeri.

A week back, on March 18, Han So-hee shared a lengthy post on Instagram questioning Hyeri's recent apology statement, Ryu Jun-yeol's silence throughout the controversy, and allegations denying the transit relationship.

The post created a buzz on social media, where fans engaged in defending and criticizing the actress's latest activities. In response, Han So-hee's agency released an official statement and apologized:

"We have nothing to say. We are sorry."

Han So-hee stood against the increasing allegations against her through her now-deleted Instagram post

A Japanese tourist spotted Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol enjoying a Hawaii hotel pool on March 15, 2024. The tourist shared the information through their Instagram account, adding their drama names, including Nevertheless and Reply 1988. This sparked dating rumors, which were initially denied by the duo's respective agency.

On the same day, Hyeri shared a cryptic Instagram story, allegedly targeting Ryu Jun-yeol. In the caption, she wrote, "Have fun lol," and unfollowed the actor. Hyeri dated Ryu Jun-yeol for over eight years and officially broke up in November 2023.

In response, Han So-hee shared an Instagram story claiming she was not interested in dating other people's significant others, counter-attacking allegations of transfer love.

The following day, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's respective agencies, 9ato Entertainment and C-Jes Studio, confirmed their dating news, revealing that they had been dating since the beginning of 2024.

On March 18, 2024, Hyeri also released an apology statement, mentioning that after officially breaking up in November 2023, they had a conversation about their relationship.

In her now-deleted Instagram post, Han So-hee cleared the allegations that she met Ryu Jun-yeol before November 2023. The actress clarified that she met him in November 2023 and purchased the bear through Kakao Talk in 2021. The actress stated (as translated by Koreaboo):

"I can’t stand these fake allegations any longer. I chased my happiness, and now I am here. I dated around, and neither I nor the people I were serious, and I ended up wasting a lot of time. It was then, when I had turned 30 and was looking for direction, that I met this person.

"The exact date that we met was November 2023. We had never seen each other before. I am going to ignore the comments that say otherwise. We had never met publicly or privately and we don’t have any mutual acquaintances, and I purchased the bear through Kakao Talk in 2021."

Han So-hee further said that Ryu Jun-yeol was someone she needed the most and denied the transfer relationship allegations. She commented (as translated by Koreaboo):

"Different from my past relationships, looks weren’t everything, and because he held me from going off the ledge due to me doing whatever I wanted, I felt that my body and heart became healthier, and just like any other couple, I felt he was someone that I needed. Most important, however, is the fact that I would have never inserted myself in someone else’s relationship.

"It is true that they (Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri) broke up last year. It is true that they ended their relationship by wishing each other well. (I am writing this not to reveal their relationship but to prove that he didn’t leave her for me)."

Han So-hee also called out Hyeri about her apology letter. She mentioned that Ryu Jun-yeol did not want to meet Hyeri to rekindle their relationship. She further confessed that she could not reach Hyeri despite numerous attempts. Han So-hee said (as translated by Koreaboo):

"But Sunbaenim (Hyeri), when you wrote in your apology that he said he wanted to meet in November, it wasn’t because he wanted to get back together. I can’t reveal the reason why because I’m not the one who said it. If this is a lie, you can release articles saying so, or you, who, despite all of my attempts, I couldn’t reach, can contact me directly, Sunbaenim."

Han So-hee also expressed her frustration about the silence maintained by Ryu Jun-yeol throughout the controversy:

"I, too, am frustrated that a person directly involved in this is staying silent. This means that I might be writing this, having been fooled by his lies and that he did leave you for me. Because of this, please understand that what I am writing has nothing to do with my emotions and is only based on the facts and our respective agencies."

She further said that she needed to protect her people, and that's why she penned down a lengthy letter:

"I am not a fool to write this based on a one-sided story, and I don’t want to bring further controversy to the fans who once supported me, my agency’s CEO, and its employees. I am writing this because there are people I need to protect.

"What I am trying to say is that although the breakup article came out in November, you guys had already broken up. We can stop with the media play because the facts are facts."

Han So-hee also expressed discontentment about people using fake accounts to spread hate against her and stated (as translated by Koreaboo):

"But why are you casting doubt on articles that say you guys had already broken up and making it seem like articles saying that he did leave you for me are true? I can’t understand you. It’s also hilarious to me that half of the commenters criticizing me are from burner accounts.

"If you are going to criticize me, do it with real facts. And although this is off-topic, hearing people talk badly about my family, my upbringing, and my appearance has given me a new perspective."

Han So-hee also asked Hyeri about her statements:

"I have apologized. I don’t know if it reached you as I can’t get in touch with you, but I hope you rest assured knowing that I did. I also apologize to your fans if I acted out of place. Even if time has passed, I’ll always acknowledge mistakes. What I don’t understand, however, is what was so funny about your former lover getting a new girlfriend?

"I want to ask why you would take the contents of a text message that wasn’t about getting back together and making it seem like it had significant meaning and, by doing so, making it seem you were wronged by his new relationship 4 months later and then staying silent about it?

"I am not asking for your pity, and this isn’t to get an apology despite receiving countless hate comments thanks to your words. I am simply asking out of curiosity."

She also asked people why they would hate her for smiling at the airport and wearing a ring. Han So-hee stated (as translated by Koreaboo):

"Also, I want to ask why people are hate me, when I get criticized for wearing a friendship ring, for smiling at reporters who waited for me in the airport on a cold day, and for not smiling at reporters, as if I didn’t have a choice (but to receive hate). I just want to ask why you hate me.

"I’m sure if I upload this, my agency will be criticized for not being ale to control me, I’ll be told that I am playing the victim, and people will write that they are tired of the drama. I know. It seems people want me to explain some parts and want me to stay silent on others. I am not sure what people want from me. I am writing this because I don’t think I should respond with silence."

"It is true that I make a living off of the public’s love and trust. I would like to apologize once again for not handling this in a more mature way. But I really hate (that people think Ryu Jun Yeol left Hyeri for me). I am not conjuring up any of this. So please, let me know what I did wrong."

Concluding her Instagram post, Han So-hee expressed that she did not feel the need to entertain people who would criticize her after reading her lengthy statement. She said (as translated by Koreaboo):

"And to those who criticize me for writing this and claim I am not sorry enough, I also don’t want to be kind to you, so please don’t consume my work and hate me to the very end; please lose all interest in me and live the rest of your life for the sake of your own happiness. Lastly, I would like to apologize to everyone who has been affected by the controversy."

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol are currently in talks to star in an upcoming project titled Delusion.