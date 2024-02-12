"We're in a Matrix": Fans taken by surprise as NFL reportedly fixes Alicia Keys' vocals on their officially uploaded YouTube video

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show on February 11, headlined by Usher, witnessed surprise performances from Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and more. One of the most viral moments from the show was Alicia Keys's performance of her hit song If I Ain't Got You.

Alicia's performance opened immediately after Usher concluded his live rendition of Love in This Club. His track transitioned to Alicia seated at a red piano playing the intro to her song, If I Ain't Got You, while humming. As she began her verse, the artist slipped out of her vocal range, leading to her voice crack being heard across the arena.

She immediately recovered from this slip-up with a captivating performance where she sang her heart out, but the memes quickly spread across social media.

On February 12, the NFL's official YouTube channel posted the entire 13-minute Halftime amid allegations that Alicia Keys's voice crack was edited out.

NFL's official website, which links to Apple Music's uploaded version of Usher's Halftime show, also excluded the vocal mess up. Neither the NFL nor Apple Music has publicly commented on the voice crack or its removal from the official re-uploaded videos, leading to increased "fan vs critic" debates online.

Many users took to X to clown the NFL and Apple Music over reportedly making an edit to the live performance before officially re-uploading the Halftime show. One person seemed to allude to the world being part of a "Matrix" since live shows are now being edited and re-uploaded.

Fans react to official re-uploads of Alicia Keys' performance reportedly being edited

Netizens quickly noticed the alleged edit made to Alicia Keys's intro on the official YouTube re-upload of Usher's Halftime show. One user appeared to be poking fun at the situation by claiming Alicia's humming still sounds slightly off-key and the audio engineers, who allegedly fixed the voice crack, need to "get back in the engineering booth." Here are some more reactions to the singer's intro:

Many X users highlighted that the NFL reportedly editing out a voice crack works against the artist as it brings greater attention to the issue. One individual even claimed the NFL intentionally tried to gaslight new viewers by removing the slip-up from their re-posted video.

Alicia's fans were seen trying to defuse the situation by highlighting that voice cracks are normal and the internet shouldn't be actively trying to clown their favorite artist over something this small.

One fan called out the people shading Alicia by saying they couldn't even sing Mary Had A Little Lamb on key, so they should avoid dissing the artist over a mistake.

As fans continue to debate critics over Alicia's "voice crack situation," Usher's Super Bowl performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 continues to headline.

