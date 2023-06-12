"We stand with you": Manu Rios garners support after graphic AI video goes viral

Popular Spanish actor Manu Rios becomes the victim of the AI generated fake images and videos. The entire fiasco happened when a graphic video of Manu Rios started floating on social media that shocked netizens. However, it was soon revealed by Manu Rios that the video was fake and not his.

Social media users shower love and support on the Spanish actor after a fake graphical AI-generated video goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Since the trend of generating fake media content using AI tools has become popular, it has both awed and shocked online users. Given the recent incident with Manu Rios, after the Spanish actor confirmed that the video was fake as it was created by using artificial intelligence, messages of support started pouring on the internet. As such, many fan accounts tweeted that they stand with the actor.

Manu Rios is a Spanish artist who has gained immense popularity as an actor, singer, and social media influencer. Fans love him for his striking looks, captivating performances, and undeniable charisma. Having starred in many TV series and movies, Manu has become a popular figure on social media as well.

Manu Rios receives overwhelming support after disturbing AI video sparks outrage

In a shocking turn of events, a disturbing AI-generated video featuring popular Spanish actor Manu Rios has set the internet ablaze, raising significant concerns about the implications of artificial intelligence. Expectedly, the unsettling graphic video has triggered widespread outrage among social media users who showered their love and extended support to the actor.

At the same time, many social media users also highlighted the alarming power that AI possesses. After Manu Rios posted his clarification of the video being fake, discussions on the veracity of the video's content became an issue.

The spooky hazards of AI

The rise of AI has undoubtedly brought significant advancements and transformative capabilities across various industries. From improving efficiency in healthcare to enhancing personalized recommendations in e-commerce, AI has demonstrated its immense usefulness. However, alongside its benefits, there are formidable hazards associated with this powerful technology that must not be ignored.

One of the critical dangers of AI lies in its potential to generate convincingly fake content, leading to misinformation and deception. Recent incidents, such as the AI-generated images of the Pope donning a Balenciaga jacket or the manipulated aged images of renowned figures like Drake and Rihanna, are reminders of how easily AI can deceive and manipulate perceptions.

Don Moynihan @donmoyn What would be the name of the Pope Francis lifestyle brand? What would be the name of the Pope Francis lifestyle brand? https://t.co/PQf8ogP3PD

The Manu Rios fake video inclident also serves as another example of the potential dangers of AI. The disturbing video that went viral demonstrates how AI can invade personal boundaries and violate privacy.

Furthermore, social media users should be well aware that one should not trust such videos or share them unless they come from a trusted source. The ideal reaction should be to block it instantly so that such videos and content do not spread further.

