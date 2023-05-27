The age of AI is upon us, and that means regularly encountering AI-generated images that bear a striking resemblance to real life. From Pope Francis’ in a puffer jacket to the explosion in the Pentagon, the power of artificial intelligence is making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between fake and real images. Something similar happened recently too, when pictures of rappers like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Drake, and Kanye West went viral.

In the viral image, created by Instagram user, @Davidzinyama, old versions of these rappers were shown. The artist also showed how Beyonce, Jigga, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and many others would look when they age.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud AI shows old versions of rappers AI shows old versions of rappers https://t.co/wCAPiZ9mWP

As the picture floated on social media, it garnered a lot of responses from netizens. One social media hilariously compared Wayne's older version to Whoopi Goldberg, saying:

Seeing the celebrities with a few extra years on them, social media users and fans shared mixed reactions, as some were blown away, while others were in disbelief.

Social media had a field day reacting to AI-generated images of rappers when they age

The response to these transformations by artificial intelligence has been a mixture of amusement and disbelief, as netizens flooded social media with their reactions.

How to detect AI-generated images?

In the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, one of the most intriguing applications is the generation of realistic images by AI algorithms. This technology has opened up new creative possibilities, including the ability to transform the appearance of individuals in photographs, just like David Zinyama did.

However, with the rise of AI-generated images, there is also a growing need to detect and differentiate them from genuine photographs. Discerning between real and fake can be a bit of a task.

One common method used to identify such images is to analyze the patterns and notice inconsistencies that are usually not there in real pictures.

Another method to detect the same can be by examining the metadata. However, this can only be done by people who are experts in the field.

A simpler way is to make use of search engines like Google and check if the image they are looking at really exists or not.

